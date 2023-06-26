Das Instrument JE3 KYG983401053 YASHILI INTL HLDGS REG S EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.06.2023The instrument JE3 KYG983401053 YASHILI INTL HLDGS REG S EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 27.06.2023Das Instrument A3Z1 GB00BF0YPG76 ECHO ENERGY PLC LS -,0025 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.06.2023The instrument A3Z1 GB00BF0YPG76 ECHO ENERGY PLC LS -,0025 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 27.06.2023Das Instrument 3KLA CNE1000055Y4 JL MAG RARE-EARTH H YC1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.06.2023The instrument 3KLA CNE1000055Y4 JL MAG RARE-EARTH H YC1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 26.06.2023Das Instrument 29U JE00BYVWJZ03 TRUFIN PLC EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.06.2023The instrument 29U JE00BYVWJZ03 TRUFIN PLC EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 26.06.2023Das Instrument DLX DE000A0MZ4B0 DELIGNIT AG INH.O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.06.2023The instrument DLX DE000A0MZ4B0 DELIGNIT AG INH.O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 27.06.2023Das Instrument 9EV NZEVOE0001S4 EMBARK EDUCATION GROUP EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.06.2023The instrument 9EV NZEVOE0001S4 EMBARK EDUCATION GROUP EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 27.06.2023Das Instrument 83B KYG8875G1029 3SBIO INC. DL -,00001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.06.2023The instrument 83B KYG8875G1029 3SBIO INC. DL -,00001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 27.06.2023Das Instrument 7WA SE0009889157 AUGEO GROUP AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.06.2023The instrument 7WA SE0009889157 AUGEO GROUP AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 27.06.2023Das Instrument L33 NO0012595950 DOLPHIN DRILL. A.S. NK 10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.06.2023The instrument L33 NO0012595950 DOLPHIN DRILL. A.S. NK 10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 26.06.2023Das Instrument CEPS US12648L6011 CTI BIOPHARMA CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.06.2023The instrument CEPS US12648L6011 CTI BIOPHARMA CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 27.06.2023