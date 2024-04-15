Das Instrument L33 NO0012595950 DOLPHIN DRILL. A.S. NK 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.04.2024The instrument L33 NO0012595950 DOLPHIN DRILL. A.S. NK 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.04.2024Das Instrument IDF US4540891037 INDIA FD INC. DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.04.2024The instrument IDF US4540891037 INDIA FD INC. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.04.2024Das Instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.04.2024The instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.04.2024Das Instrument US88314W3034 TEXTAINER GRP.PRF.S.B 25 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.04.2024The instrument US88314W3034 TEXTAINER GRP.PRF.S.B 25 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.04.2024Das Instrument OND SE0009414576 ONCOPEPTIDES AB O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.04.2024The instrument OND SE0009414576 ONCOPEPTIDES AB O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.04.2024Das Instrument IHCB NL0000360618 SBM OFFSHORE N.V. EO-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.04.2024The instrument IHCB NL0000360618 SBM OFFSHORE N.V. EO-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.04.2024Das Instrument CTH BMG2442N1048 COSCO SHIP.PORT.LTD.HD-10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.04.2024The instrument CTH BMG2442N1048 COSCO SHIP.PORT.LTD.HD-10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.04.2024Das Instrument N04A US67022C1062 NUCANA SP.ADR 1/ LS-,04 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.04.2024The instrument N04A US67022C1062 NUCANA SP.ADR 1/ LS-,04 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.04.2024Das Instrument US88314W2044 TEXTAINER DSR.PFC S.A 25 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.04.2024The instrument US88314W2044 TEXTAINER DSR.PFC S.A 25 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.04.2024