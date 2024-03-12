Das Instrument 24T SE0002591420 TOBII AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.03.2024

The instrument 24T SE0002591420 TOBII AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 13.03.2024



Das Instrument 7NM NO0010317340 NORDIC MINING ASA NK -,60 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.03.2024

The instrument 7NM NO0010317340 NORDIC MINING ASA NK -,60 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 13.03.2024



Das Instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.03.2024

The instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 12.03.2024

