

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - IBM (IBM) has entered into a definitive agreement with Vista Equity Partners to purchase Apptio Inc. for $4.6 billion. IBM noted that Apptio is a FinOps leader, with over 1,500 clients, serving more than half of the Fortune 100.



Apptio empowers enterprise leaders to manage technology spend and direct investments to high-value cloud innovation and digital transformation. It has three core offerings, all delivered as software as a service - ApptioOne, Apptio Cloudability, and Apptio Targetprocess.



IBM said the acquisition will accelerate the advancement of its IT automation capabilities.



