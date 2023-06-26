HYDROGENE DE FRANCE: Minutes of the General Meeting of 15 June: appointment of Marie-Laure Mazaud to the Board of Directors

Bordeaux (France), 26 June 2023 - The Combined General Meeting of Hydrogen de France ("HDF Energy" or the "Company" - Euronext Paris: HDF) met on 15 June 2023 in Bordeaux, chaired by Damien Havard, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer.

All resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors were approved by a vast majority:

2022 parent company and consolidated financial statements;

compensation policy for executive officers and directors, as well as the components of the compensation and benefits awarded to executive officers for 2022;

appointment of Marie-Laure Mazaud as a new Company director;

authorisation granted to the Board of Directors to purchase ordinary shares of the Company for a period of 18 months up to a limit of 10% of the share capital.

The detailed results of the votes are available on the Company website (www.hdf-energy.com) under "Investors" > "General meetings".

Appointment of Marie-Laure Mazaud as director

Marie-Laure Mazaud joins Hydrogène de France's Board of Directors as an independent director for a 6-year term.

Marie-Laure Mazaud is Chief Executive Officer of STOA, an equity investment holding focusing on infrastructure and energy projects in emerging countries.

Marie-Laure has an extensive experience in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, project finance and governance in groups like CDC, Nokia (ex Alcatel-Lucent) and Bpifrance Assurance Export (ex-Coface) and Citi.

She currently chairs the audit and risk committee of FM HOLDING Corporate - an international family logistics group - and of Wafa Assurances in Morocco. She currently sits on the Boards of these two companies as an independent director.

Damien Harvard, founder and CEO of HDF Energy, said: "We are delighted to welcome Marie-Laure on board. As we step up our international development and industrial project, Marie-Laure's expertise in long-term investment in emerging markets will make a key contribution to our Board and the Group's growth."

Marie-Laure Mazaud, HDF Energy director, added: "I am thrilled to be joining the HDF Board of Directors. I was immediately drawn by the project steered by the Company, which stands out as a key player offering tangible solutions for the energy transition in terms of regional development, particularly in developing countries. I look forward to supporting HDF's transformation."

Following the General Meeting, the composition of the Board of Directors is as follows:

Damien Havard, Chairman

Jean-Noël Mareschal de Charentenay, director

Jean Clavel, director

Hanane El Hamraoui, director

Marie-Laure Mazaud, independent director

Brigitte Richard-Hidden, independent director

Rubis, represented by Clarisse Gobin-Swiecznik, director

Rubis, Energie represented by Jean-Pierre Hardy, non-voting member

Teréga Solutions, represented by Dominique Mockly, non-voting member

ABOUT HDF ENERGY

HDF Energy is a global pioneer in high-power hydrogen power plants. The Company designs and develops power plants that generate non-intermittent, non-polluting renewable energy, day and night. In addition, HDF Energy organises the financing, construction and operation of these power plants through SPVs.

HDF is the designer of Renewstable®, its flagship model of multi-megawatt power plants producing firm power from an intermittent renewable energy source (wind or solar) and massive energy storage in the form of green hydrogen generated on site.

HDF Energy is also an industrial company which will mass produce, from 2024, the most strategic component of its power plants - high-power fuel cells - in its plant near Bordeaux. Already a major supplier of electricity for energy grids, this industrial activity will also allow HDF Energy to serve the heavy marine and rail mobility markets. Alongside its strategic partners, the Company develops projects involving hydrogen-powered freight locomotives and large vessel propulsion and auxiliary power systems.

The Company operates on five continents and is developing a business portfolio currently worth over €5 billion.

HDF Energy is listed in Euronext Compartment B.

More information about HDF Energy here:

www.hdf-energy.com

