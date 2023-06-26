Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Anzeige
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26

26 June 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 130,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 500.765. The highest price paid per share was 506.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 497.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0159% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 491,051,932 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 815,993,881. Rightmove holds 12,008,267 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

2276

503.200

16:15:53

818

502.600

16:08:56

987

502.600

16:08:56

536

502.800

16:08:02

457

502.800

16:04:49

1133

502.800

16:04:49

1279

503.000

16:00:59

383

503.000

16:00:59

1438

503.200

15:58:21

1786

503.600

15:54:49

1654

503.400

15:53:10

308

503.400

15:47:14

1309

503.400

15:47:14

1165

503.200

15:45:09

409

503.200

15:45:09

1604

502.800

15:40:03

1799

502.600

15:33:20

126

503.200

15:31:20

1300

503.200

15:31:20

81

503.200

15:31:20

1497

502.000

15:26:05

1477

502.000

15:22:11

1798

502.000

15:19:11

1602

501.800

15:16:31

661

501.200

15:15:12

367

501.200

15:15:12

1750

500.600

15:08:20

1575

500.800

15:04:55

1622

500.800

15:02:39

1805

501.400

15:00:04

1826

501.600

14:58:32

1637

500.600

14:55:27

1753

500.600

14:53:07

108

500.800

14:50:33

130

500.800

14:50:33

901

500.800

14:50:33

555

500.800

14:49:32

1075

500.800

14:49:32

563

500.800

14:46:13

927

500.800

14:46:13

1842

500.600

14:43:56

1696

501.200

14:43:03

1203

501.000

14:40:29

1201

501.000

14:40:03

653

501.000

14:40:03

1216

500.800

14:38:23

938

500.800

14:38:22

446

500.800

14:38:22

598

500.800

14:37:04

68

500.800

14:37:04

152

500.800

14:37:02

446

500.800

14:37:02

769

500.800

14:36:02

1385

500.800

14:36:02

653

500.800

14:36:02

341

500.800

14:36:02

662

500.800

14:36:02

252

500.400

14:33:47

364

500.400

14:33:47

156

500.400

14:33:47

130

500.400

14:33:47

1680

500.000

14:31:28

1677

500.000

14:25:38

110

500.000

14:25:38

1726

500.000

14:17:30

1806

500.200

14:15:03

1512

500.000

14:03:54

138

500.000

13:57:52

1480

500.000

13:57:52

1818

499.900

13:45:03

1295

499.900

13:45:03

391

499.900

13:45:03

1875

500.000

13:36:15

1526

499.500

13:05:13

1706

500.000

13:05:10

1349

499.900

12:45:52

229

499.900

12:45:52

1535

500.000

12:45:45

79

500.000

12:41:07

1614

500.200

12:41:04

396

500.200

12:19:03

1300

500.200

12:19:03

559

499.100

12:12:45

92

499.100

12:12:45

832

499.100

12:12:45

1661

498.800

11:46:17

55

498.800

11:46:17

1343

499.100

11:42:28

509

499.100

11:42:28

1706

498.100

11:16:58

1693

498.100

11:16:58

1598

498.400

11:12:35

1772

497.200

10:49:23

1687

497.600

10:22:15

484

497.400

10:07:00

1089

497.400

10:07:00

1785

497.800

09:58:04

1707

497.000

09:48:43

1820

497.400

09:47:04

1712

499.700

09:38:36

1545

499.500

09:38:11

1688

499.200

09:22:15

1712

499.900

09:19:32

317

500.000

09:15:19

1252

500.000

09:15:19

1593

499.500

09:13:40

1555

500.000

08:53:38

1564

500.200

08:44:42

1795

501.000

08:43:45

1592

501.000

08:43:45

1008

500.600

08:35:21

657

500.600

08:35:21

851

501.600

08:33:52

710

501.600

08:33:52

1823

506.200

08:09:55

1576

506.000

08:04:08

151

506.400

08:02:47

129

506.400

08:02:47

1488

506.400

08:02:47


