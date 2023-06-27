Maxeon Solar Technologies says it has invested $70 million to upgrade its panel factory in Mexicali, Mexico, to 1.8 GW. The remaining capacity is provided by a 700 MW facility that the Singapore-based manufacturer operates in Ensenada.Maxeon has completed a $70 million refurbishing project to bring the capacity of its module plant in Mexicali, Mexico, up to 1.8 GW. The plan to upgrade the module plant was first reported by pv magazine two years ago. Maxeon also has a second factory in Ensenada, in the same state of Baja California. The combined capacity of its two module plants in Mexico is 2.5 ...

