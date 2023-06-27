QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, participated in the U.S.-Norway Comprehensive Dialogue for Commerce and Sustainability (CDCS). This is a bilateral trade and investment dialogue between the U.S. Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration and the Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries. The goal of this business roundtable was to encourage cooperation in the green transition.

The Dialogue was celebrated on June 13th at the Department of Commerce in Washington DC. Representatives from the U.S. and Norwegian industries in five of the green tech sectors that are a focus of the U.S.-Norway CDCS offshore wind; advanced batteries; critical minerals; clean hydrogen; carbon management technologies provided an overview on opportunities and challenges for potential growth and cooperation. The scope of this cooperation comprises exporting to other markets including Norway as well as potential for Norwegian investment in the U.S. and any general bilateral engagement.

The government leads of the CDCS, Commerce Deputy Assistant Secretary for Europe David De Falco and Norway's Director General for Trade Vibeke Greni moderated the session. Each of the five tech sectors were addressed by representatives of the Norwegian and US industries.

"As it has been pointed out, Norway is critical to Europe's energy as it supplies over 30 percent of the continent's total gas and can provide battery manufacturers with clean, reliable energy and has great experience from Maritime battery production," said Andreas Bareid, Head of EV and Mobility at QAD and Co-Chairman of the NAATBatt Onshoring Committee and Board Member. "From NAATBatt, we are always eager to encourage collaboration to support energy security and energy diversification. It is essential that we take advantage of current opportunities to grow bilateral trade in important sectors such as energy and climate technologies."

Mr. Bareid represented the NAATBatt Association and the Battery Technology Onshoring committee in particular with QAD as a member in the U.S.-Norway CDCS. NAATBatt is a non-profit trade association composed of companies, associations and research institutions involved with commercializing advanced, electrochemical energy storage technology for emerging, high-tech applications.

"The only way we can boost rapid speed to growth for the Battery Supply Chain is through joint ventures, partnerships and business relations between the US, Norway and associations such as NAATBatt," concluded Bareid.

About QAD Enabling Adaptive Enterprises

QAD Inc. is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. To succeed in a turbulent world, facing disruptions in supply and fluctuations in demand, manufacturers and supply chains must rapidly respond to change and seamlessly optimize agility, efficiency, and resilience for effective customer service. QAD delivers Adaptive Applications to enable these Adaptive Enterprises.

Founded in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has customers in 84 countries around the world. Thousands of companies have deployed QAD enterprise solutions including enterprise resource planning (ERP), digital commerce (DC), supplier relationship management (SRM), digital supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE) and enterprise quality management system (EQMS). To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

