Lhyfe has started producing offshore hydrogen via a pilot project in France, and Toyota and its partners have agreed to invest in hydrogen in Thailand. The Australian authorities, meanwhile, have approved a hydrogen project in Victoria. Lhyfe says that its Sealhyfe offshore hydrogen production pilot has been successfully towed 20 kilometers into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Le Croisic, France. The French company said the platform started producing offshore hydrogen on June 20. The project will undergo real-world testing on a re-engineered floating platform connected to Central Nantes' ...

