BTS has signed the Human Rights Campaign and GLAAD's "Count Us In" Pledge, which affirms leading businesses and employers' support for LGBTQIA+ inclusion and equality in the workplace and beyond.

BTS is committed to creating a professional environment that is inclusive, safe, and supportive of people of all gender identities and sexual orientations.

"We stand with the LGBTQIA+ community in the fight for equality," says Kathryn Clubb, CEO of BTS North America. "We loudly celebrate LGBTQIA+ diversity and resilience. As an organization and brand, we are committed to demonstrating this support in publicly visible ways. PRIDE month has given us the opportunity to celebrate, learn, appreciate, and understand the LGBTQIA+ community. We are emboldened to take action, speak up, and be better allies."

In signing this pledge, BTS commits to taking a stand for its LGBTQIA+ employees and clients. Through advocacy, in partnership with lawmakers on the front lines, BTS is committed to supporting broader social change that will shape the world for the better. In tandem with this pledge, BTS has formed an internal taskforce to lead its ongoing discussion and commitment by identifying opportunities for additional advocacy efforts.

I'm so proud of BTS and the ways in which we are taking a stand to create a better world for our clients, our communities, and our employees," said Kathryn Clubb. "In the words of P. T. Barnum, 'Comfort is the enemy of progress.' May we never get too comfortable."

BTS stands alongside other leading businesses, including many clients, in taking this pledge. To learn more about the Pledge and what it stands for click here.

