BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - French auto major Renault SA (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L)said on Thursday that it has raised its full-year operating margin outlook, citing current performance, which is higher than its previous expectations.
For the 12-month period, the Group now expects the operating margin to be in the range of 7 percent - 8 percent compared with its previous projection of 6 percent or above.
For the first-half, the company anticipates its operating margin to remain higher than 7 percent.
The Group is scheduled to release its first half results on July 27.
