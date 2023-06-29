

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - French auto major Renault SA (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L)said on Thursday that it has raised its full-year operating margin outlook, citing current performance, which is higher than its previous expectations.



For the 12-month period, the Group now expects the operating margin to be in the range of 7 percent - 8 percent compared with its previous projection of 6 percent or above.



For the first-half, the company anticipates its operating margin to remain higher than 7 percent.



The Group is scheduled to release its first half results on July 27.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken