

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said the updated results from the HIMALAYA Phase III trial showed IMFINZI plus IMJUDO showed a sustained, clinically meaningful overall survival benefit at four years for patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma who had not received prior systemic therapy and were not eligible for localized treatment. At four years of follow-up, the data showed that a single priming dose of IMJUDO added to IMFINZI, called the STRIDE regimen lowered the risk of death by 22% compared to sorafenib.



The safety profile of the STRIDE regimen was consistent with the known profiles of each medicine, and no new safety signals were observed with longer follow-up.



The company noted that IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO is approved for the treatment of adults with advanced or unresectable HCC in the US, EU, Japan and several other countries.



