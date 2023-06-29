Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.06.2023
Startschuss gefallen? – Fortsetzung 10X-Rallye!?
WKN: A0B6TU | ISIN: LT0000123010 | Ticker-Symbol: WVJ
Stuttgart
29.06.23
16:13 Uhr
0,855 Euro
-0,025
-2,84 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KAUNO ENERGIJA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAUNO ENERGIJA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.06.2023 | 15:06
Kauno energija: Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Kauno Energija

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Kauno Energija has been held on June 29, 2023. The Kaunas City Municipality participated, which voted in advance in writing, owning 39,736,058 ordinary registered shares of the Company that amounts to 92.8 % of all votes, took part in it. The following resolutions were made at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:

To elect the Supervisory Board of the Limited Liability Company Kauno Energija. The following candidates are nominated:
Antanas Etneris - for the position of an independent member of the Supervisory Board with competence in strategic planning and management;
Mindaugas Bickauskas - to the position of an independent member of the Supervisory Board with competence in the field of finance (financial management, financial analysis or audit);
Pranas Rakauskas - to the position of member of the Supervisory Board of a civil servant with competence in the field of energy.

Loreta Miliauskiene, Head of the Economic Department, tel. +370 37 305 855


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
