DJ bonyf NV: Delay in release of financial statements 2022

bonyf NV bonyf NV: Delay in release of financial statements 2022 30-Jun-2023 / 14:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRESS RELEASE Paris, 30 June 2023 Delay in release of financial statements 2022 Ghent (Belgium), 30 June 2023; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), a leading manufacturer of oral and denture care products announces its delay in the preparation and audit of the financial statements for the 2022 financial year bonyf NV's, CEO and Founder, Mr Jean-Pierre Bogaert, released today an announcement to the company's shareholders informing them that there will be a delay in the release of the audited financial statements of the company. Dear Shareholders, We regret to inform you that bonyf NV was not yet able to publish its audited financial statements 2022. We understand the importance of timely and transparent financial reporting, and as such, the audited financial statements will be available by 16 July 2023. The date of the General Meeting of Shareholders is 31 July 2023 at 10.00am. We apologize for any inconvenience caused, and appreciate your understanding and support. Should you have any questions or require further information, please do not hesitate to contact our Investor Relations department on investor@bonyf.com. Thank you for your continued trust in bonyf NV. Yours sincerely, Jean-Pierre Bogaert CEO bonyf NV For more information, please visit www.bonyf.com. bonyf's strengths -- Products with patented formulations -- Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations -- Proven clinical efficacy -- Commercial presence in 37 countries -- Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability -- A fast-growing oral and dental care market About bonyf Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care products. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market. Learn more at https://bonyf.com bonyf Jean-Pierre Bogaert investor@bonyf.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Bonyf - PR Delay in release of financial statements 2022 - 300623 =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: bonyf NV Doornzelestraat 114 D 9000 Gent Belgium Phone: +41 79 412 42 79 E-mail: president@bonyf.com Internet: www.bonyf.com ISIN: BE6333353298 Euronext Ticker: MLBON AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1670303 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1670303 30-Jun-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1670303&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2023 08:35 ET (12:35 GMT)