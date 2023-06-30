Anzeige
WKN: A3D1EU | ISIN: BE6333353298
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
30.06.2023
bonyf NV: Delay in release of financial statements 2022

DJ bonyf NV: Delay in release of financial statements 2022 

bonyf NV 
bonyf NV: Delay in release of financial statements 2022 
30-Jun-2023 / 14:35 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  PRESS RELEASE 
 Paris, 30 June 2023 
 
 
 
Delay in release of financial statements 2022 
 
 
 
 
Ghent (Belgium), 30 June 2023; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), a leading manufacturer of oral and denture care products 
announces its delay in the preparation and audit of the financial statements for the 2022 financial year 
 
bonyf NV's, CEO and Founder, Mr Jean-Pierre Bogaert, released today an announcement to the company's shareholders 
informing them that there will be a delay in the release of the audited financial statements of the company. 
Dear Shareholders, 
We regret to inform you that bonyf NV was not yet able to publish its audited financial statements 2022. 
We understand the importance of timely and transparent financial reporting, and as such, the audited financial 
statements will be available by 16 July 2023. The date of the General Meeting of Shareholders is 31 July 2023 at 
10.00am. 
We apologize for any inconvenience caused, and appreciate your understanding and support. Should you have any questions 
or require further information, please do not hesitate to contact our Investor Relations department on 
investor@bonyf.com. 
Thank you for your continued trust in bonyf NV. 
Yours sincerely, 
Jean-Pierre Bogaert 
CEO bonyf NV 
 
For more information, please visit www.bonyf.com. 
 
 
bonyf's strengths 
   -- Products with patented formulations 
   -- Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations 
   -- Proven clinical efficacy 
   -- Commercial presence in 37 countries 
   -- Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability 
   -- A fast-growing oral and dental care market 
 
 
 
 
About bonyf 
Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care 
products. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real difference to 
 people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in the renown 
dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries worldwide. 
Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong future 
development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market. 
Learn more at https://bonyf.com 
 
 
bonyf 
Jean-Pierre Bogaert 
investor@bonyf.com 
 
 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: Bonyf - PR Delay in release of financial statements 2022 - 300623 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     bonyf NV 
         Doornzelestraat 114 D 
         9000 Gent 
         Belgium 
Phone:      +41 79 412 42 79 
E-mail:     president@bonyf.com 
Internet:    www.bonyf.com 
ISIN:      BE6333353298 
Euronext Ticker: MLBON 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1670303 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1670303 30-Jun-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1670303&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2023 08:35 ET (12:35 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
