Freitag, 30.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
KAUFCHANCE: 10X-Rallye-Fortsetzung erwartet! Warum hier heute noch rein?
WKN: 907048 | ISIN: FR0000035370 | Ticker-Symbol: 1DJ
30.06.2023
BASTIDE: Changes in Group's Executive Management following the departure of Jean-Claude Brdenk

Caissargues, June 30, 2023

Bastide Group today announces the departure of Jean-Claude Brdenk, Deputy CEO in charge of operations, who has resigned from his position for personal reasons, with immediate effect.

Jean-Claude Brdenk is leaving the Group, which he joined at the end of 2021 to oversee the operational management and development of the Group's international activities.

As a result, the Group's Executive Management has been tightened around Vincent Bastide, Chairman and CEO, who will take over Jean-Claude Brdenk's responsibilities directly, and Olivier Jourdanney, Deputy CEO. The Executive Board will continue to be supported by a structured operational management team, both in France and internationally.

NEXT RESULTS:

2022-2023 revenue on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 after the close of trading

About Groupe Bastide Le Confort Médical

Created in 1977 by Guy Bastide, Groupe Bastide is a leading European provider of home healthcare services. Present in 7 countries, Bastide develops a permanent quality approach and is committed to providing medical devices and associated services that best meet patients' needs in key health areas: diabetes, nutrition, infusion, respiratory care, stomatherapy and urology. Bastide is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000035370, Reuters BATD.PA, - Bloomberg BLC: FP).

Groupe BastideActus Finance

Vincent Bastide/Olivier Jourdanney
T. +33 (0)4 66 38 68 08
www.bastide-groupe.fr
Analyst-Investor
Hélène de Watteville
T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 33
Press - Media
Déborah Schwartz
T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-80705-cp-gouvernance-30062023-uk.pdf

