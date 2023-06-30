BASTIDE: Changes in Group's Executive Management following the departure of Jean-Claude Brdenk

Caissargues, June 30, 2023

Bastide Group today announces the departure of Jean-Claude Brdenk, Deputy CEO in charge of operations, who has resigned from his position for personal reasons, with immediate effect.

Jean-Claude Brdenk is leaving the Group, which he joined at the end of 2021 to oversee the operational management and development of the Group's international activities.

As a result, the Group's Executive Management has been tightened around Vincent Bastide, Chairman and CEO, who will take over Jean-Claude Brdenk's responsibilities directly, and Olivier Jourdanney, Deputy CEO. The Executive Board will continue to be supported by a structured operational management team, both in France and internationally.

NEXT RESULTS:

2022-2023 revenue on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 after the close of trading

About Groupe Bastide Le Confort Médical

Created in 1977 by Guy Bastide, Groupe Bastide is a leading European provider of home healthcare services. Present in 7 countries, Bastide develops a permanent quality approach and is committed to providing medical devices and associated services that best meet patients' needs in key health areas: diabetes, nutrition, infusion, respiratory care, stomatherapy and urology. Bastide is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000035370, Reuters BATD.PA, - Bloomberg BLC: FP).

Groupe Bastide Actus Finance

Vincent Bastide/Olivier Jourdanney

T. +33 (0)4 66 38 68 08

www.bastide-groupe.fr

Analyst-Investor

Hélène de Watteville

T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 33

Press - Media

Déborah Schwartz

T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mm5raMicY5qay29raZhsa2djZm9nk2aWmZbLmGieZsjJb5yRmGmXmJnIZnFhnGVr

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-80705-cp-gouvernance-30062023-uk.pdf