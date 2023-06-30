

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - If you've been browsing the internet lately, chances are you've come across the viral sensation surrounding McDonald's latest offering, the Grimace shake. Initially introduced as a berry-flavored shake to celebrate the 52nd birthday of the iconic fast food mascot, it has since taken on a life of its own in the online world.



The eye-catching bright purple beverage has become the subject of jokes, memes, and a series of increasingly outrageous TikTok videos. In these videos, users humorously simulate horror movie-style death scenes after sipping on the Grimace shake. The shake appears to dribble out of their mouths, splattering like blood on the floor, and even oozing from their nostrils.



At the center of this frenzy is none other than Grimace himself, the enigmatic McDonald's character. Previously shrouded in mystery, it was only in 2021 that a McDonald's spokesperson revealed Grimace to be an enormous taste bud. In old advertisements, Grimace was portrayed as an 'evil' shake stealer. This secretive backstory has provided fertile ground for social media users to craft even more sinister tales.



Accusations have been levied against the mascot, ranging from being a 'Griminal' responsible for kidnapping families to having access to nuclear warheads. However, the giant purple taste bud maintains its innocence. Grimace even took to social media to address the TikTok trend and defend itself against these outlandish claims.



Fans of McDonald's are divided when it comes to their opinion of Grimace. Some adore the character, while others harbor an element of fear. In fact, our team had the unique opportunity to meet Grimace face to face in our office, and we can attest that he is far too adorable to be a cold-blooded murderer.



'He's the only celebrity that I've worked with who asked me to take a picture with them. That's nice,' shared our video producer Marc Stauble. 'He's always smiling, radiating really good vibes.'



With the Grimace shake capturing the attention of the internet and inspiring a range of creative responses, it seems that this quirky McDonald's promotion has truly become a pop culture phenomenon.



