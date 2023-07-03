Meridiam and Engie have agreed to acquire BTE Renewables, which operates 150 MW of onshore wind and 190 MW of solar in South Africa. The Johannesburg-based developer currently has a project portfolio exceeding 3 GW.French energy group Engie and Paris-based Meridiam have agreed to acquire South African renewables developer BTE Renewables from UK investment firm Actis for an undisclosed sum. "The deal includes a carve-out of the Kenyan assets by Engie to Meridiam at closing," the two companies said in a statement, without providing any additional details about the agreement. According to Engie, ...

