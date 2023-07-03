MySol Grid Zambia, a subsidiary of Engie Energy Access (EEA), has secured $7.5 million of debt from the Facility for Energy Inclusion (FEI) to build 60 minigrids. The projects will provide electricity to more than 40,000 people in rural areas.Investment in the offgrid solar sector continues to grow, with the latest transaction involving $7.5 million of senior debt for the construction of 60 minigrids in Zambia. The projects, with around 5 MW of cumulative capacity, are intended to bring electricity to more than 40,000 people living in rural areas. MySol Grid Zambia, a subsidiary of EEA, secured ...

