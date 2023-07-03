

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The European Space Agency's Euclid spacecraft lifted off on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on a mission to study the nature of two mysterious components of the Universe: dark matter and dark energy, and to help answer the fundamental question: what is the Universe made of?



Astronomers use the term 'dark energy' in reference to the unknown cause of this accelerated expansion.



ESA said that following launch and separation from the rocket, its European Space Operations Centre (ESOC) in Darmstadt, Germany, confirmed acquisition of signal from Euclid via the New Norcia ground station in Australia.



'The successful launch of Euclid marks the beginning of a new scientific endeavour to help us answer one of the most compelling questions of modern science,' says ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher. 'Euclid has been made possible by ESA's leadership, the effort and expertise of hundreds of European industrial and scientific institutions, and through collaboration with international partners. The quest to answer fundamental questions about our cosmos is what makes us human. And, often, it is what drives the progress of science and the development of powerful, far-reaching, new technologies. ESA is committed to expanding Europe's ambitions and successes in space for future generations.'



Euclid will observe billions of galaxies out to 10 billion light-years to create the largest, most accurate 3D map of the Universe, with the third dimension representing time itself. This detailed chart of the shape, position and movement of galaxies will reveal how matter is distributed across immense distances and how the expansion of the Universe has evolved over cosmic history, enabling astronomers to infer the properties of dark energy and dark matter. This will help theorists to improve our understanding of the role of gravity and pin down the nature of these enigmatic entities.



NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California delivered critical hardware for one of the Euclid spacecraft's instruments. In addition, NASA has established a U.S.-based Euclid science data center, and NASA-funded science teams will join other Euclid scientists in studying dark energy, galaxy evolution, and dark matter.



The U.S. space agency said its forthcoming Nancy Grace Roman mission will also study dark energy - in ways that are complementary to Euclid. Mission planners will use Euclid's findings to inform Roman's dark energy work.



