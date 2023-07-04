

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Booking Holdings Inc.(BKNG, PCLN) said on Tuesday that it has engaged in talks with the European Commission or EC on the applicability of the Digital Markets Act or DMA to its business, and looks forward to continue with the discussions.



With respect to the July 3 deadline for companies to notify as to whether they fall under the gatekeeper presumption under the DMA, Booking.com has determined that due to the negative impact of Covid-19 on its business, it does not meet the criteria set out in the regulation and as a result the regulation does not require the submission of a formal notification.



Booking.com expects that these thresholds will likely be met at the end of 2023.



