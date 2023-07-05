

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Keller Group plc (KLR.L) a geotechnical specialist contractor, Wednesday provided a trading update ahead of its interim results for the half year ended June 30.



The company said the trading has been strong in the first half and expects a record performance during the period.



Consequently, Keller also plans to increase interim dividend by 5 percent to 13.9 pence from 13.2 pence of last year.



It expects the full-year underlying operating profit to be better than the previous market expectations.



The company now expects profit to be more evenly weighted between the first and second half of 2023 due to the timing and phasing of certain contracts.



On Tuesday, shares of Keller closed at 704 pence, up 0.57% or 4 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken