

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pratt & Whitney, an Raytheon Technologies Corp. (RTX) business, announced Wednesday that Mexican airline Viva Aerobus has selected its GTF engines to power an additional 90 Airbus A321neo firm aircraft orders, the first of which is expected to be delivered in 2027.



Having previously ordered 65 GTF-powered A320neo family aircraft, the airline has now committed to 155 aircraft with GTF engines.



Pratt & Whitney and Viva Aerobus have also extended their EngineWise Maintenance long-term agreement to cover the maintenance needs of the entire GTF-powered fleet.



The airline currently operates 31 V2500-powered A320ceo family aircraft and 43 GTF-powered A320neo family aircraft. Viva Aerobus received its first A320neo in 2016 and its first A321neo in 2020.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken