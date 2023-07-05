

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) announced on Wednesday that as part of their transition to the service's High Accuracy Detection, Exploitation System (HADES) program it will be providing pilot training for U.S. Army aviators, on Bombardier Global aircraft.



The company stated that it will be providing ground and flight training for Army aviators with FAA-certified flight instructors for the student pilots, on Bombardier Global 6000-class business jets.



The training will follow the FAA's commercial simulator-type rating. The company further stated that it will also be providing the curriculum, support materials, and training manuals.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken