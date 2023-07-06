Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.07.2023

Actusnews Wire
06.07.2023 | 18:23
152 Leser
BASTIDE: Groupe Bastide strengthens its position in home healthcare services in France and expands into the Netherlands

Caissargues, July 6, 2023

Groupe Bastide announced today that it has finalized two small acquisitions, one strengthening its Perfusion business in France and the other extending the Group's geographic footprint to the Dutch market.


Deepening of regional coverage in the Perfusion segment

Groupe Bastide has acquired 100% of the share capital of Occit'perf, a regional player operating in the Languedoc-Roussillon and Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur regions, specializing in infusion therapy and artificial enteral and parenteral nutrition. In 2022, Occit'perf generated revenue of €0.6 million with profitability in line with Group levels. The company will be consolidated from July 1, 2023. The acquisition will strengthen Groupe Bastide's regional presence in the highly dynamic Perfusion segment, which is growing at a rate of more than 10%.


Expansion into the Netherlands in online sales of respiratory care equipment

Bastide is entering the Netherlands with the acquisition of the Dutch company Oxigo, specialized in consulting and online sales of oxygen therapy and respiratory care equipment in Europe. The acquisition will expand Groupe Bastide's geographic presence in the Netherlands, in the fast-growing respiratory care segment. In 2022, Oxigo generated revenue of €0.7 million with profitability in line with Group levels. The company will be consolidated from July 1, 2023.

The two acquisitions finalized by which are fully in line with the Group's strategy of strengthening its international presence and developing high value-added activities, while keeping its debt ratios under control.


NEXT RESULTS:

2022-2023 revenue on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 after the close of trading


About Groupe Bastide Le Confort Médical

Created in 1977 by Guy Bastide, Groupe Bastide is a leading European provider of home healthcare services. Present in 7 countries, Bastide develops a permanent quality approach and is committed to providing medical devices and associated services that best meet patients' needs in key health areas: diabetes, nutrition, infusion, respiratory care, stomatherapy and urology. Bastide is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000035370, Reuters BATD.PA, - Bloomberg BLC: FP).

Groupe BastideActus Finance

Vincent Bastide/Olivier Jourdanney
T. +33 (0)4 66 38 68 08
www.bastide-groupe.fr
Analyst-Investor
Hélène de Watteville
T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 33
Press - Media
Déborah Schwartz
T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-80856-acquisitions-occit_perf-et-oxigo_veng_def.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
