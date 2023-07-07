German engineering conglomerate thyssenkrupp has listed shares of its hydrogen business, thyssenkrupp nucera, on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).Thyssenkrupp has listed shares of its thyssenkrupp nucera unit on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard). "The gross proceeds from the IPO of around €526 million ($573 million) will go to thyssenkrupp nucera and will be invested in the further growth of the hydrogen business," said the German company. It added that it will retain a stake of at least 50.2%. During the IPO, more than 30 million shares were placed, with over 26 million ...

