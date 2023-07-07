Regulatory News:

As of July 1, 2021 and for a period of one year renewable automatically, SEB S.A. (Paris:SK) has entrusted ROTHSCHILD MARTIN MAUREL with the implementation of a liquidity contract in accordance with the provisions of the legal framework in force, in particular the regulation (EU n 596 2014 of the European Parliament and of the European Council of April 16, 2014, Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of February 26, 2016, Articles L. 225-209 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, of the decision n 2018-01 of the Financial Markets Authority of July 2, 2018 (the "AMF Decision") and the texts referred to therein.

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by SEB SA (Paris: SK) to ROTHSCHILD MARTIN MAUREL, the following assets appeared on the dedicated liquidity account at JUNE 30th 2023

0 shares

1 957 378,00 euros

For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account on December, 31st 2022:

1,100 shares

1 848 046,00 euros

From 01/01/2023 to 30/06/2023, were executed:

Purchase: 3 474 transactions

Sale: 3 782 transactions

On the same period, exchanged volumes were:

Purchase: 135 433 shares and 13 324 647,64

Sale: 136 533 shares and 13 433 979,19

