ACTICOR BIOTECH (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative treatments for cardiovascular emergencies, including ischemic stroke, today announces its half-year report on the liquidity contract with the brokerage firm Kepler Cheuvreux.
Under the liquidity contract entered into between ACTICOR BIOTECH and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2023:
43,423 shares
- 382,720.54
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 631
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 505
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 59,726 shares for 419,225.09
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 50,122 shares for 385,042.61
As a reminder:
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2022 on the liquidity account:
33,819 shares
- 412,635.83
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 356
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 414
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 31,336 shares for 191,946.13
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 41,970 shares for 283,671.24
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
0 shares
- 600,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
About ACTICOR BIOTECH
Acticor Biotech is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, a spin-off from INSERM (the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research), which is aiming to develop an innovative treatment for cardiovascular emergencies, including ischemic stroke.
The positive results from its Phase 1b/2a study, ACTIMIS, confirmed the safety profile and showed a reduction in mortality and intracerebral hemorrhage in the glenzocimab-treated group in patients with stroke. The efficacy of glenzocimab is now being evaluated in an international Phase 2/3 study, ACTISAVE, which will include 1,000 patients. In July 2022, Acticor Biotech was granted "PRIME" status by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for glenzocimab in the treatment of stroke. This designation will allow the company to strengthen its interactions and obtain early dialogues with regulatory authorities.
Acticor Biotech is supported by a panel of European and international investors (Mediolanum farmaceutici, Karista, Go Capital, Newton Biocapital, CMS Medical Venture Investment (HK) Limited, A&B (HK) Limited, Anaxago, and the Armesa foundation). Acticor Biotech is listed on Euronext Growth Paris since November 2021 (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT).
For more information, visit: www.acticor-biotech.com
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of
executions
|Number of
shares
|Traded volume
in EUR
|Number of
executions
|Number of
shares
|Traded volume
in EUR
|Total
631
59 726
419 225.09
505
50 122
385 042.61
|02/01/2023
2
101
717.10
3
416
2 978.56
|03/01/2023
2
35
248.50
1
200
1 440.00
|04/01/2023
4
416
2 941.12
3
326
2 314.60
|05/01/2023
1
1
7.10
1
1
7.10
|06/01/2023
6
410
2 878.20
1
1
7.08
|09/01/2023
3
455
3 171.35
1
2
14.08
|10/01/2023
1
23
162.38
7
672
4 771.20
|11/01/2023
1
1
7.12
3
251
1 792.14
|12/01/2023
6
300
2 166.00
|13/01/2023
8
680
5 004.80
|16/01/2023
4
250
1 850.00
|17/01/2023
10
830
6 225.00
|18/01/2023
1
1
7.50
7
751
5 707.60
|19/01/2023
6
294
2 202.06
|20/01/2023
4
31
229.40
|23/01/2023
2
20
148.00
1
1
7.50
|24/01/2023
4
122
902.80
2
9
66.96
|25/01/2023
6
135
999.00
1
1
7.44
|26/01/2023
2
51
374.34
2
3
22.11
|27/01/2023
4
19
139.46
9
648
4 872.96
|30/01/2023
9
1 634
12 467.42
|31/01/2023
6
250
1 900.00
5
753
5 820.69
|01/02/2023
18
2 963
23 704.00
|02/02/2023
13
1 461
12 111.69
|03/02/2023
3
321
2 767.02
17
2 389
20 927.64
|06/02/2023
25
2 948
27 652.24
|07/02/2023
2
500
5 000.00
21
2 002
20 160.14
|08/02/2023
13
1 250
12 812.50
|09/02/2023
1
80
832.00
17
1 500
15 795.00
|10/02/2023
14
1 303
13 876.95
10
1 500
16 350.00
|13/02/2023
14
1 014
10 555.74
3
106
1 127.84
|14/02/2023
46
4 097
39 126.35
|15/02/2023
5
545
5 150.25
8
750
7 125.00
|16/02/2023
2
12
112.80
14
2 001
19 709.85
|17/02/2023
9
750
7 402.50
6
500
4 975.00
|20/02/2023
4
1 000
9 650.00
|21/02/2023
3
66
640.20
|22/02/2023
7
250
2 400.00
1
184
1 784.80
|23/02/2023
1
250
2 375.00
1
250
2 400.00
|24/02/2023
2
250
2 400.00
1
250
2 425.00
|27/02/2023
12
1 812
16 724.76
5
327
3 070.53
|28/02/2023
3
676
5 948.80
2
250
2 250.00
|01/03/2023
19
1 816
15 926.32
3
250
2 200.00
|02/03/2023
10
363
3 183.51
2
251
2 208.80
|03/03/2023
2
425
3 765.50
5
752
6 820.64
|06/03/2023
18
1 108
9 839.04
4
131
1 190.79
|07/03/2023
13
1 173
10 040.88
2
17
149.60
|08/03/2023
9
945
7 720.65
1
1
8.50
|09/03/2023
25
3 889
26 289.64
4
500
3 400.00
|10/03/2023
1
250
1 675.00
|13/03/2023
21
2 250
14 355.00
|14/03/2023
3
257
1 619.10
1
15
96.00
|15/03/2023
20
2 119
12 459.72
4
743
4 458.00
|16/03/2023
11
1 355
7 791.25
5
791
4 635.26
|17/03/2023
6
645
3 637.80
6
703
4 014.13
|20/03/2023
3
518
2 869.72
2
336
1 891.68
|21/03/2023
1
250
1 425.00
4
250
1 435.00
|22/03/2023
1
1
5.70
4
171
991.80
|23/03/2023
9
1 256
7 661.60
|24/03/2023
6
500
3 125.00
8
1 023
6 649.50
|27/03/2023
1
26
161.20
2
500
3 165.00
|28/03/2023
6
250
1 575.00
|29/03/2023
3
474
2 962.50
2
2
12.72
|30/03/2023
6
636
3 968.64
1
1
6.32
|31/03/2023
12
1 618
9 708.00
1
1
6.30
|03/04/2023
1
4
24.00
4
557
3 436.69
|04/04/2023
4
297
1 826.55
6
435
2 714.40
|05/04/2023
4
270
1 671.30
1
1
6.30
|06/04/2023
6
188
1 146.80
1
1
6.16
|11/04/2023
2
250
1 550.00
|12/04/2023
5
250
1 565.00
|13/04/2023
1
250
1 550.00
3
140
876.40
|14/04/2023
4
201
1 226.10
2
11
68.09
|17/04/2023
3
192
1 190.40
3
91
569.66
|18/04/2023
10
848
5 172.80
2
21
130.20
|19/04/2023
13
1 350
7 911.00
1
4
24.40
|20/04/2023
3
237
1 374.60
|21/04/2023
6
350
2 026.50
2
200
1 160.00
|24/04/2023
1
10
57.20
4
420
2 448.60
|25/04/2023
6
193
1 136.77
|26/04/2023
5
352
2 034.56
2
83
481.40
|27/04/2023
9
1 296
7 218.72
1
250
1 400.00
|28/04/2023
3
413
2 230.20
2
20
108.60
|02/05/2023
3
251
1 340.34
7
182
990.08
|03/05/2023
8
1 000
5 300.00
5
164
885.60
|04/05/2023
8
357
1 881.39
|05/05/2023
6
813
4 438.98
|08/05/2023
9
876
5 037.00
|09/05/2023
14
1 774
10 839.14
|10/05/2023
5
250
1 525.00
2
17
103.70
|11/05/2023
5
500
3 025.00
|
4
443
2 706.73
|12/05/2023
5
443
2 684.58
2
64
391.68
|15/05/2023
10
558
3 353.58
2
500
3 050.00
|16/05/2023
7
748
4 510.44
3
738
4 523.94
|17/05/2023
3
153
948.60
|18/05/2023
4
636
3 828.72
|19/05/2023
5
287
1 750.70
|22/05/2023
9
927
5 580.54
|23/05/2023
5
543
3 198.27
1
1
6.06
|24/05/2023
4
250
1 450.00
2
499
2 969.05
|25/05/2023
5
1 000
5 730.00
4
201
1 179.87
|26/05/2023
4
99
564.30
3
161
924.14
|29/05/2023
3
152
866.40
2
59
338.66
|30/05/2023
6
327
1 863.90
3
250
1 435.00
|31/05/2023
7
1 173
6 580.53
3
450
2 596.50
|01/06/2023
1
1
5.60
|02/06/2023
5
749
4 261.81
|05/06/2023
2
196
1 117.20
4
200
1 144.00
|06/06/2023
7
760
4 301.60
2
171
981.54
|07/06/2023
2
254
1 422.40
1
24
136.80
|08/06/2023
6
490
2 753.80
3
245
1 396.50
|09/06/2023
2
250
1 400.00
|12/06/2023
9
1 363
7 169.38
2
450
2 403.00
|13/06/2023
6
1 250
6 425.00
3
59
307.98
|14/06/2023
4
250
1 275.00
|15/06/2023
3
251
1 280.10
1
1
5.14
|16/06/2023
3
251
1 280.10
8
858
4 504.50
|19/06/2023
1
20
108.00
3
384
2 112.00
|20/06/2023
5
222
1 198.80
1
1
5.42
|21/06/2023
4
309
1 650.06
3
35
191.45
|22/06/2023
3
425
2 278.00
3
52
282.88
|23/06/2023
5
188
985.12
3
56
302.40
|26/06/2023
3
138
717.60
|27/06/2023
2
255
1 326.00
3
250
1 325.00
|28/06/2023
5
251
1 330.30
2
2
10.72
|29/06/2023
2
250
1 325.00
3
192
1 052.16
|30/06/2023
4
501
2 725.44
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230707490254/en/
Contacts:
ACTICOR BIOTECH
Gilles AVENARD, MD
CEO and Founder
gilles.avenard@acticor-biotech.com
T.: +33 (0)6 76 23 38 13
Sophie BINAY, PhD
General Manager and CSO
Sophie.binay@acticor-biotech.com
T.: +33 (0)6 76 23 38 13
NewCap
Mathilde BOHIN Quentin MASSÉ
Investor Relations
acticor@newcap.eu
T.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 95
NewCap
Arthur ROUILLÉ
Media Relations
acticor@newcap.eu
T.: +33 (0)1 44 71 00 15