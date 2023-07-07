Regulatory News:

ACTICOR BIOTECH (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative treatments for cardiovascular emergencies, including ischemic stroke, today announces its half-year report on the liquidity contract with the brokerage firm Kepler Cheuvreux.

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ACTICOR BIOTECH and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2023:

43,423 shares

- 382,720.54

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 631

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 505

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 59,726 shares for 419,225.09

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 50,122 shares for 385,042.61

As a reminder:

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2022 on the liquidity account:

33,819 shares

- 412,635.83

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 356

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 414

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 31,336 shares for 191,946.13

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 41,970 shares for 283,671.24

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 shares

- 600,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

About ACTICOR BIOTECH

Acticor Biotech is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, a spin-off from INSERM (the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research), which is aiming to develop an innovative treatment for cardiovascular emergencies, including ischemic stroke.

The positive results from its Phase 1b/2a study, ACTIMIS, confirmed the safety profile and showed a reduction in mortality and intracerebral hemorrhage in the glenzocimab-treated group in patients with stroke. The efficacy of glenzocimab is now being evaluated in an international Phase 2/3 study, ACTISAVE, which will include 1,000 patients. In July 2022, Acticor Biotech was granted "PRIME" status by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for glenzocimab in the treatment of stroke. This designation will allow the company to strengthen its interactions and obtain early dialogues with regulatory authorities.

Acticor Biotech is supported by a panel of European and international investors (Mediolanum farmaceutici, Karista, Go Capital, Newton Biocapital, CMS Medical Venture Investment (HK) Limited, A&B (HK) Limited, Anaxago, and the Armesa foundation). Acticor Biotech is listed on Euronext Growth Paris since November 2021 (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT).

For more information, visit: www.acticor-biotech.com

in EUR Total 631 59 726 419 225.09 505 50 122 385 042.61 02/01/2023 2 101 717.10 3 416 2 978.56 03/01/2023 2 35 248.50 1 200 1 440.00 04/01/2023 4 416 2 941.12 3 326 2 314.60 05/01/2023 1 1 7.10 1 1 7.10 06/01/2023 6 410 2 878.20 1 1 7.08 09/01/2023 3 455 3 171.35 1 2 14.08 10/01/2023 1 23 162.38 7 672 4 771.20 11/01/2023 1 1 7.12 3 251 1 792.14 12/01/2023 6 300 2 166.00 13/01/2023 8 680 5 004.80 16/01/2023 4 250 1 850.00 17/01/2023 10 830 6 225.00 18/01/2023 1 1 7.50 7 751 5 707.60 19/01/2023 6 294 2 202.06 20/01/2023 4 31 229.40 23/01/2023 2 20 148.00 1 1 7.50 24/01/2023 4 122 902.80 2 9 66.96 25/01/2023 6 135 999.00 1 1 7.44 26/01/2023 2 51 374.34 2 3 22.11 27/01/2023 4 19 139.46 9 648 4 872.96 30/01/2023 9 1 634 12 467.42 31/01/2023 6 250 1 900.00 5 753 5 820.69 01/02/2023 18 2 963 23 704.00 02/02/2023 13 1 461 12 111.69 03/02/2023 3 321 2 767.02 17 2 389 20 927.64 06/02/2023 25 2 948 27 652.24 07/02/2023 2 500 5 000.00 21 2 002 20 160.14 08/02/2023 13 1 250 12 812.50 09/02/2023 1 80 832.00 17 1 500 15 795.00 10/02/2023 14 1 303 13 876.95 10 1 500 16 350.00 13/02/2023 14 1 014 10 555.74 3 106 1 127.84 14/02/2023 46 4 097 39 126.35 15/02/2023 5 545 5 150.25 8 750 7 125.00 16/02/2023 2 12 112.80 14 2 001 19 709.85 17/02/2023 9 750 7 402.50 6 500 4 975.00 20/02/2023 4 1 000 9 650.00 21/02/2023 3 66 640.20 22/02/2023 7 250 2 400.00 1 184 1 784.80 23/02/2023 1 250 2 375.00 1 250 2 400.00 24/02/2023 2 250 2 400.00 1 250 2 425.00 27/02/2023 12 1 812 16 724.76 5 327 3 070.53 28/02/2023 3 676 5 948.80 2 250 2 250.00 01/03/2023 19 1 816 15 926.32 3 250 2 200.00 02/03/2023 10 363 3 183.51 2 251 2 208.80 03/03/2023 2 425 3 765.50 5 752 6 820.64 06/03/2023 18 1 108 9 839.04 4 131 1 190.79 07/03/2023 13 1 173 10 040.88 2 17 149.60 08/03/2023 9 945 7 720.65 1 1 8.50 09/03/2023 25 3 889 26 289.64 4 500 3 400.00 10/03/2023 1 250 1 675.00 13/03/2023 21 2 250 14 355.00 14/03/2023 3 257 1 619.10 1 15 96.00 15/03/2023 20 2 119 12 459.72 4 743 4 458.00 16/03/2023 11 1 355 7 791.25 5 791 4 635.26 17/03/2023 6 645 3 637.80 6 703 4 014.13 20/03/2023 3 518 2 869.72 2 336 1 891.68 21/03/2023 1 250 1 425.00 4 250 1 435.00 22/03/2023 1 1 5.70 4 171 991.80 23/03/2023 9 1 256 7 661.60 24/03/2023 6 500 3 125.00 8 1 023 6 649.50 27/03/2023 1 26 161.20 2 500 3 165.00 28/03/2023 6 250 1 575.00 29/03/2023 3 474 2 962.50 2 2 12.72 30/03/2023 6 636 3 968.64 1 1 6.32 31/03/2023 12 1 618 9 708.00 1 1 6.30 03/04/2023 1 4 24.00 4 557 3 436.69 04/04/2023 4 297 1 826.55 6 435 2 714.40 05/04/2023 4 270 1 671.30 1 1 6.30 06/04/2023 6 188 1 146.80 1 1 6.16 11/04/2023 2 250 1 550.00 12/04/2023 5 250 1 565.00 13/04/2023 1 250 1 550.00 3 140 876.40 14/04/2023 4 201 1 226.10 2 11 68.09 17/04/2023 3 192 1 190.40 3 91 569.66 18/04/2023 10 848 5 172.80 2 21 130.20 19/04/2023 13 1 350 7 911.00 1 4 24.40 20/04/2023 3 237 1 374.60 21/04/2023 6 350 2 026.50 2 200 1 160.00 24/04/2023 1 10 57.20 4 420 2 448.60 25/04/2023 6 193 1 136.77 26/04/2023 5 352 2 034.56 2 83 481.40 27/04/2023 9 1 296 7 218.72 1 250 1 400.00 28/04/2023 3 413 2 230.20 2 20 108.60 02/05/2023 3 251 1 340.34 7 182 990.08 03/05/2023 8 1 000 5 300.00 5 164 885.60 04/05/2023 8 357 1 881.39 05/05/2023 6 813 4 438.98 08/05/2023 9 876 5 037.00 09/05/2023 14 1 774 10 839.14 10/05/2023 5 250 1 525.00 2 17 103.70 11/05/2023 5 500 3 025.00 4 443 2 706.73 12/05/2023 5 443 2 684.58 2 64 391.68 15/05/2023 10 558 3 353.58 2 500 3 050.00 16/05/2023 7 748 4 510.44 3 738 4 523.94 17/05/2023 3 153 948.60 18/05/2023 4 636 3 828.72 19/05/2023 5 287 1 750.70 22/05/2023 9 927 5 580.54 23/05/2023 5 543 3 198.27 1 1 6.06 24/05/2023 4 250 1 450.00 2 499 2 969.05 25/05/2023 5 1 000 5 730.00 4 201 1 179.87 26/05/2023 4 99 564.30 3 161 924.14 29/05/2023 3 152 866.40 2 59 338.66 30/05/2023 6 327 1 863.90 3 250 1 435.00 31/05/2023 7 1 173 6 580.53 3 450 2 596.50 01/06/2023 1 1 5.60 02/06/2023 5 749 4 261.81 05/06/2023 2 196 1 117.20 4 200 1 144.00 06/06/2023 7 760 4 301.60 2 171 981.54 07/06/2023 2 254 1 422.40 1 24 136.80 08/06/2023 6 490 2 753.80 3 245 1 396.50 09/06/2023 2 250 1 400.00 12/06/2023 9 1 363 7 169.38 2 450 2 403.00 13/06/2023 6 1 250 6 425.00 3 59 307.98 14/06/2023 4 250 1 275.00 15/06/2023 3 251 1 280.10 1 1 5.14 16/06/2023 3 251 1 280.10 8 858 4 504.50 19/06/2023 1 20 108.00 3 384 2 112.00 20/06/2023 5 222 1 198.80 1 1 5.42 21/06/2023 4 309 1 650.06 3 35 191.45 22/06/2023 3 425 2 278.00 3 52 282.88 23/06/2023 5 188 985.12 3 56 302.40 26/06/2023 3 138 717.60 27/06/2023 2 255 1 326.00 3 250 1 325.00 28/06/2023 5 251 1 330.30 2 2 10.72 29/06/2023 2 250 1 325.00 3 192 1 052.16 30/06/2023 4 501 2 725.44

