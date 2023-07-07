SHOWROOMPRIVE: HALF-YEAR REPORT ON LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

La Plaine Saint Denis, July 7, 2023 - Showroomprivé (SRP Groupe), a leading European online retailer for the Digital Woman, today publishes the half year achievement report on liquidity contract.

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by SRP GROUPE to ODDO BHF SCA, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30th, 2023:

379,200 shares

463,457.73 euros

As a reminder, as of May 20th, 2019, the following resources were included in the liquidity account dedicated to the contract implementation:

172,558 shares

146,195 euros

Over the six-month period starting January 1st, 2023, and ending June 30th, 2023, the following transactions were executed:

1,019 purchase transactions

877 sale transactions

Over the same period, the traded volumes were:

Purchase: 525,185 shares and 795,199.99 euros

Sale: 395,348 shares and 614,528.45 euros

ABOUT showroomprive

Showroomprivé is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specialized in fashion.

Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 3,000 brand partners via its mobile apps or website in France and

six other countries. Since its launch in 2006, the company has enjoyed rapid growth.

Showroomprivé is listed on Euronext Paris (code: SRP) and reported GMV of almost €950 million incl. VAT

in 2022, and net revenue of €657 million. The Group is headed by David Dayan, the co-founder, and employs over 1,000 people.

For more information: http://showroomprivegroup.com

