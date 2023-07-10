

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - easyJet (EZJ.L) might be canceling 1,700 flights in July, August, and September, on account of air traffic control issues and constrained airspace over Europe, according to reports on Monday.



Many of the affected flights are from its main base in the U.K.'s Gatwick airport, impacting around 180000 passengers.



Commenting on the reports, easyJet said the cancellation of flights was not due to pilot or crew shortages, and claimed it is fully staffed with more employees working on its planes.



The low-cost airline carrier in Europe also noted that the majority of the passengers affected by the cancellation have been booked on other flights, and approximately 9000 passengers are without a replacement.



The company believes the threat of widespread strikes and reduced air capacity due to the war in Ukraine has squeezed schedules.



If a flight is canceled less than two weeks before it's due to depart then according to European aviation law, the affected passengers have the right to travel on any other airline that has seats available on the original day of travel and they are entitled to compensation until a suitable alternate flight is found. EasyJet must pay for the ticket then.



Currently, shares of easyJet are trading at 490.50 pence up 0.49% on the London Stock Exchange.



