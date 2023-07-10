Anzeige
Montag, 10.07.2023
Sondermeldung 10.7.2023: Unglaublicher Durchbruch gelungen!
WKN: A3CRZT | ISIN: FR0013333077 | Ticker-Symbol: 0JZ
Frankfurt
10.07.23
09:15 Uhr
1,110 Euro
-0,005
-0,45 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
10.07.2023 | 18:16
Affluent Medical: Increase in resources allocated to the liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux.

Affluent Medical: Increase in resources allocated to the liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux. 
10-Jul-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
PRESS RELEASE 
 
 
 
 
 
Increase in resources allocated to the liquidity contract 
with Kepler Cheuvreux 
 
 
Aix-en-Provence, July 10, 2023 - 5:30 pm CET- Affluent Medical (ISIN code: FR0013333077 - ticker: AFME), a French 
MedTech specializing in the international development and industrialization of innovative medical prostheses, at a 
clinical stage, to treat mitral heart valve pathology and urinary incontinence, today announced an increase in the 
resources allocated to the liquidity contract entered into with Kepler Cheuvreux, with the aim of improving the 
liquidity of the share. 
 
In accordance with the provisions of Article 4 of AMF Decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021 (the "AMF Decision"), 
Affluent Medical today increased the resources allocated to the liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux by 35,000 
euros. 
 
Following this increase in the cash amount allocated to the liquidity contract, the available resources are as follows: 
- 124 232 shares 
- 39,957.10 EUR 
 
About Affluent Medical 
Affluent Medical is a French MedTech company, founded by Truffle Capital, with the ambition to become a global leader 
in the treatment of structural heart diseases, which are the world's leading cause of mortality, and urinary 
incontinence which currently affects one in four adults. 
Affluent Medical develops next-generation, mini-invasive, innovative, adjustable, and biomimetic implants to restore 
critical physiological functions. The product candidates developed by the Company are currently in preclinical and 
clinical studies. 
KaliosTM, the first mitral adjustable annuloplasty ring, should be the first Affluent Medical device to be marketed. 
Subject to raising the necessary funds to finance its strategy and to positive results from ongoing clinical studies, 
the Company's ambition is to progressively commercialize its products starting in 2025. 
For more information: www.affluentmedical.com 
 
Contacts: 
AFFLUENT MEDICAL          ACTIFIN, financial communications 
Sébastien Ladet          Ghislaine Gasparetto 
Chief Executive Officer      +33 (0)6 21 10 49 24 
investor@affluentmedical.com    affluentmedical@actifin.fr 
 
ACTIFIN, financial press relations 
                  PRIMATICE, public relations France 
Jennifer Jullia          Thomas Roborel de Climens 
                  +33 (0)6 78 12 97 95 
+33 (0)1 56 88 11 19 
                  thomasdeclimens@primatice.com 
jjullia@actifin.fr

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Affluent Medical - Liquidity contract EN 

Language:    English 
Company:     Affluent Medical 
         320 avenue Archimède, Les pléiades III Bâtiment B 
         13100 Aix en Provence France 
         France 
Phone:      +33 4 42 95 12 20 
E-mail:     jerome.geoffroy@affluentmedical.com 
Internet:    https://www.affluentmedical.com/ 
ISIN:      FR0013333077 
Euronext Ticker: AFME 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract 
EQS News ID:   1676587 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
1676587 10-Jul-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1676587&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2023 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
