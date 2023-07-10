DJ Affluent Medical: Increase in resources allocated to the liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux.

Affluent Medical Affluent Medical: Increase in resources allocated to the liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux. 10-Jul-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRESS RELEASE Increase in resources allocated to the liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux Aix-en-Provence, July 10, 2023 - 5:30 pm CET- Affluent Medical (ISIN code: FR0013333077 - ticker: AFME), a French MedTech specializing in the international development and industrialization of innovative medical prostheses, at a clinical stage, to treat mitral heart valve pathology and urinary incontinence, today announced an increase in the resources allocated to the liquidity contract entered into with Kepler Cheuvreux, with the aim of improving the liquidity of the share. In accordance with the provisions of Article 4 of AMF Decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021 (the "AMF Decision"), Affluent Medical today increased the resources allocated to the liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux by 35,000 euros. Following this increase in the cash amount allocated to the liquidity contract, the available resources are as follows: - 124 232 shares - 39,957.10 EUR About Affluent Medical Affluent Medical is a French MedTech company, founded by Truffle Capital, with the ambition to become a global leader in the treatment of structural heart diseases, which are the world's leading cause of mortality, and urinary incontinence which currently affects one in four adults. Affluent Medical develops next-generation, mini-invasive, innovative, adjustable, and biomimetic implants to restore critical physiological functions. The product candidates developed by the Company are currently in preclinical and clinical studies. KaliosTM, the first mitral adjustable annuloplasty ring, should be the first Affluent Medical device to be marketed. Subject to raising the necessary funds to finance its strategy and to positive results from ongoing clinical studies, the Company's ambition is to progressively commercialize its products starting in 2025. For more information: www.affluentmedical.com Contacts: AFFLUENT MEDICAL ACTIFIN, financial communications Sébastien Ladet Ghislaine Gasparetto Chief Executive Officer +33 (0)6 21 10 49 24 investor@affluentmedical.com affluentmedical@actifin.fr ACTIFIN, financial press relations PRIMATICE, public relations France Jennifer Jullia Thomas Roborel de Climens +33 (0)6 78 12 97 95 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19 thomasdeclimens@primatice.com jjullia@actifin.fr

Company: Affluent Medical
320 avenue Archimède, Les pléiades III Bâtiment B
13100 Aix en Provence
France
Phone: +33 4 42 95 12 20
E-mail: jerome.geoffroy@affluentmedical.com
Internet: https://www.affluentmedical.com/
ISIN: FR0013333077
Euronext Ticker: AFME

