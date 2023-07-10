Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.07.2023 | 23:22
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hoylu AB: Hoylu informs about record date for reverse split of shares

At Hoylu AB's Annual General Meeting on June 26, 2023, it was resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, on a reverse split in the ratio 1:20 whereby 20 shares are combined into 1 share.

The Board of Directors was authorized to resolve on the record date for the reverse split. According to the notice to the Annual General Meeting, the record date was expected to be 12 July 2023. Registration of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting is ongoing at the Swedish Companies Registration Office and the Board of Directors will resolve and announce the record date for the reverse split as soon as the resolutions have been duly registered.

For more information, please contact:

Truls Baklid, CEO Hoylu + 47 924 38 900 Email: tob@hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO Hoylu + 1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu

Hoylu's visual collaboration technology empowers distributed teams to translate ideas into actions. Large enterprises as well as small and medium companies rely on Hoylu to run projects, programs, and initiatives across time zones and continents as seamlessly as when working in the same room.

For more information: www.hoylu.com

Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Stockholm
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46

Publication

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 11:15 PM CEST on July 10, 2023.


