

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) reported sales for its Nightclubs and Bombshells restaurants of $76.4 million for third quarter, up 8.9% year-over-year. Nightclubs sales were $62.0 million, up 14.1% year over year. Bombshells sales were $14.4 million, a decline of 9.0% from last year.



Third-quarter Club & Restaurant combined same store sales were down 9.6%. Bombshells same store sales declined 18.2%, while Nightclubs same store sales were down 7.3 %.



Eric Langan, CEO, said: 'Sales reflected the benefit of acquisitions, partially offset by macroeconomic uncertainty, which negatively affected same-store sales. Projects coming online should contribute new sales in the fourth quarter and fiscal 2024.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken