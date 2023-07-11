WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) reported sales for its Nightclubs and Bombshells restaurants of $76.4 million for third quarter, up 8.9% year-over-year. Nightclubs sales were $62.0 million, up 14.1% year over year. Bombshells sales were $14.4 million, a decline of 9.0% from last year.
Third-quarter Club & Restaurant combined same store sales were down 9.6%. Bombshells same store sales declined 18.2%, while Nightclubs same store sales were down 7.3 %.
Eric Langan, CEO, said: 'Sales reflected the benefit of acquisitions, partially offset by macroeconomic uncertainty, which negatively affected same-store sales. Projects coming online should contribute new sales in the fourth quarter and fiscal 2024.'
