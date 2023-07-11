Regulatory News:

As previously announced, Alchimie adapts its sales strategy with the aim of offering companies its video streaming platform, which is well known by private customers through the publishing and co-publishing of nearly 140 thematic channels. The company has recently developed two distinct offers for large and small companies.

Turnkey SaaS web TV offering rebranded videowall

Launched at the end of last year, the SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) offering, renamed videowall, was developed by Alchimie to provide companies with a tool enabling them to improve the impact of their communication and image, thanks to a single video streaming platform. In concrete terms, it's a turnkey web TV solution designed to meet the needs of business units (Marketing, Sales, Communications, HR, CSR) or external stakeholders.

Companies benefit from an all-in-one solution, and from Alchimie's expertise (video storage, encoding, content editorialization, multi-terminal distribution, etc.) to broadcast their content securely.

42videobricks, a solution that frees professionals from technical complexities

With this new offering, Alchimie makes the technical building blocks of a VPaaS (Video Platform as a Service) available in SaaS via APIs, and meets the challenge of simplification for professionals. Developers or partners can integrate video streaming functionalities into their own environment, without any specific technical knowledge of video, and without having to invest in dedicated infrastructures or software licenses.

What's more, these two offers cover all corporate video needs, providing access to several hundred hours of video content to keep employees happy.

Pauline Grimaldi d'Esdra, Managing Director of Alchimie, comments: "With videowall and 42videobricks, Alchimie has created two added value offers that comply with personal data protection standards, providing companies with video solutions that are easy to implement and require no infrastructure investment on their part. Alchimie's unique positioning as a player with a catalog of several thousand hours of content and an extensive network of rights-holders, coupled with its recognized technical expertise, will enable it to capitalize on these new offerings, which will drive the company's growth."

About Alchimie

Alchimie is a unique video streaming platform enabling companies and creators to build their own video channel, their internal and partner communication media. Alchimie also offers 42videobricks, SaaS access to the technological building blocks (via API) for operating video and streaming functions. Alchimie boasts a catalog of video content from over 300 prestigious partners, including Arte, France TV distribution, ZDF Entreprises and Zed. For further information: www.alchimie-finance.com www.alchimie.com

