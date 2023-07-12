Das Instrument 7BZ FR0014004974 ENOGIA EO -,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.07.2023
The instrument 7BZ FR0014004974 ENOGIA EO -,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 12.07.2023
Das Instrument 6XZ CA87270T1066 TPCO HOLDING CORP. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.07.2023
The instrument 6XZ CA87270T1066 TPCO HOLDING CORP. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 12.07.2023
Das Instrument C62 GG00B2R9PM06 CHARIOT LTD. LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.07.2023
The instrument C62 GG00B2R9PM06 CHARIOT LTD. LS-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 12.07.2023
Das Instrument 91P ES0105591004 LLORENTE + CUENCA EO -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.07.2023
The instrument 91P ES0105591004 LLORENTE + CUENCA EO -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 13.07.2023
Das Instrument G31 CA3613331071 G6 MATERIALS CORP.C. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.07.2023
The instrument G31 CA3613331071 G6 MATERIALS CORP.C. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 12.07.2023
