IBS Intelligence recognizes Temenos as the #1 best-selling banking software across eight categories; the highest awarded to any technology provider.Geneva - Temenos (SIX: TEMN) has been recognized as the global market leader by IBS Intelligence in the IBSi Sales League Table (SLT) 2023 for Core Banking, Digital Banking and Channels, Payments, Treasury and Risk Management and Islamic Banking for core and risk management. Temenos also ranked #1 in each of the following markets: Europe, Middle East and Africa in the Regional Sales Awards.

