Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Interim Results for the Half Year ended 30 April 2023

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 12

12 July 2023

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")

Interim Results for the Half Year ended 30 April 2023

YOUR CHAIRMAN'S LETTER

Dear Shareholder,

SIX MONTHS TO 30 APRIL 2023

I am pleased to report on the company's results for the six months to 30 April 2023. The total turnover for the six month period to 30 April 2023 was £1,799,816 compared to £1,822,411 for the same period the previous year, a decrease of 1% (compared to an increase in the six months to 30 April 2022 of 882%).

The gross profit percentage for the period was 3% lower than in the six months to 30 April 2022 and staff costs (excluding grants received for the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme) increased by 3% compared to the figure for the period to 30 April 2022 (73% increase in the half year to 30 April 2022).

Overheads increased by 17% (77% increase in the half year ended 30 April 2022). Essential repair work to the fabric of the building was undertaken during the six months to 30 April 2023, with only routine maintenance carried out during the period to 30 April 2022. Consequently, there was an increase in repair costs of £83,847 for this period compared to the same period in the previous year, contributing to the increase in overhead expenses. This in turn has led to a loss for the half year to 30 April 2023 of £171,469 compared to a profit of £22,277 for the half year to 30 April 2022.

The updating of the décor and furniture of the Crystal Restaurant continued during the period, together with the refurbishment of some bedrooms and public areas. New solar panels were installed on the hotel roof, to save energy costs and in keeping with the company's green policy.

The Board and the management of the company continue to monitor cash resources and have paid the dividend of £138,000 declared on 19 January 2023. No further dividends were declared in the period.

The Board wishes to express its thanks to the management and staff of the hotel for their co-operation and efforts during the period. The Hydro team look forward to welcoming new and returning guests in this our 128th year of operation.

Yours sincerely,

Graeme C King, MA, CA

11 July 2023

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2023

Half year to Half year to Year ended 30 April 2023 30 April 2022 31 October 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) £ £ £ TURNOVER 1,799,816 1,822,411 4,402,288 OPERATING (LOSS)/PROFIT (192,313) 17,580 429,300 INTEREST RECEIVABLE 20,844 4,697 15,911 (LOSS)/PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION (171,469) 22,277 445,211 TAXATION - - (108,511) (LOSS)/PROFIT FOR PERIOD £(171,469) £22,277 £336,700 (Loss)/Earnings per share (28.58)p 3.71p 56.12p

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AT 30 APRIL 2023

30 April 2023 30 April 2022 31 October 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) £ £ £ FIXED ASSETS Tangible Assets 2,565,055 2,504,821 2,456,700 CURRENT ASSETS Stocks 40,321 40,200 36,645 Debtors 156,803 124,131 214,131 Investments - 3 month notice deposit accounts 459,798 451,946 453,924 Cash at bank and in hand 1,146,320 1,353,406 1,585,647 1,803,242 1,969,683 2,290,347 CREDITORS Amounts falling due within one year (761,721) (817,611) (831,002) NET CURRENT ASSETS 1,041,521 1,152,072 1,459,345 TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES 3,606,576 3,656,893 3,916,045 PROVISION FOR LIABILITIES (123,109) (94,380) (123,109) NET ASSETS £3,483,467 £3,562,513 £3,792,936 CAPITAL AND RESERVES Called up share capital 600,000 600,000 600,000 Revaluation reserve 398,372 402,651 398,372 Profit and loss reserves 2,485,095 2,559,862 2,794,564 £3,483,467 £3,562,513 £3,792,936





STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2023

Half year to Half year to Year ended 30 April 2023 30 April 2022 31 October 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) £ £ £ NET CASH (USED IN)/INFLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Note 1) (133,517) 238,289 597,959 NET CASH (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES (Note 2) (167,810) (93,236) (136,665)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES Dividends paid (138,000) (120,000) (204,000) NET (DECREASE)/INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (439,327) 25,053 257,294 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 1,585,647 1,328,353 1,328,353 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD £1,146,320 £1,353,406 £1,585,647 RELATING TO: Cash at bank and in hand £1,146,320 £1,353,406 £1,585,647







NOTES TO THE STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWSFOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2023

Half year to Half year to Year ended 30 April 2023 30 April 2022 31 October 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) £ £ £ Note 1 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Loss)/profit after tax (171,469) 22,277 336,700 Adjustments for: Taxation - - 108,511 Depreciation 95,450 92,102 192,714 Loss/(gain) on disposal of fixed assets 3,625 289 463 Interest receivable (20,844) (4,697) (15,911) OPERATING CASH FLOW BEFORE WORKING CAPITAL CHANGES (93,238) 109,971 622,477 MOVEMENTS IN WORKING CAPITAL (Increase)/decrease in stocks (3,676) (3,543) 12 Decrease/(increase) in debtors 57,328 (8,459) (98,459) (Decrease)/increase in creditors (93,931) 140,320 183,783 Income taxes paid - - (109,854) NET CASH (USED IN)/GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES £(133,517) £238,289 £597,959 Note 2 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of tangible fixed assets (182,780) (97,001) (149,666) Interest received 20,844 4,697 15,911 Payment for other investments (5,874) (932) (2,910) NET CASH FLOW (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES £(167,810) £(93,236) £(136,665)

NOTES TO THE ACCOUNTS

1 The results are prepared on the basis of the accounting policies set out in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 October 2022. 2 The earnings per share are based on a loss of £171,469 (2022 profit of £22,277) being the loss on ordinary activities after taxation. 3 The movement in retained Profit and Loss Reserves from £2,794,564 at 31 October 2022 to £2,485,095 at 30 April 2023 includes the loss for the period and dividends paid of £138,000 (2022: £120,000 paid in the period and £Nil accrued). 4 All dividends in 2023 were paid in the period and no accrual is included in creditors, amounts falling due within one year as at 30 April 2023 (2022: £120,000 dividends paid and no accrual included in creditors, amounts falling due within one year as at 30 April 2022). 5 A copy of the interim report and accounts and the Chairman's statement thereto, which were approved by the Board of Directors on 11 July 2023, will be posted to all registered shareholders shortly thereafter. 6 The financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 October 2022, on which the report of the auditor was unqualified and did not contain a statement under section 498 of the Companies Act 2006, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. 7 The company's auditor, UHY Hacker Young LLP, has not reviewed these unaudited interim accounts.

Enquiries:

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc Sally Gausden Company Secretary Telephone: +44 1323 431 200 Peterhouse Capital Limited AQSE Corporate Adviser Mark Anwyl Telephone: +44 20 7469 0930

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).