

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Fielmann AG (FLMNF.PK), a German eye-wear company, said on Thursday that it expects a rise in earnings and revenue for the first-half, supported by increased price sensitivity of consumers in major markets and reduced costs.



For the first-six month period of 2023, according to the company's preliminary figures, Fielmann expects earnings before taxes or EBT of around 108 million euros, compared with 89 million euros, recorded for the same period of 2022.



EBITDA is projected to be at 207 million euros as against 171 million euros a year ago.



Group sales also climbed to around 966 million euros from last year's 855 million euros.



Looking ahead, the Group has confirmed its full year 2023 outlook. The company still expects sales growth of 7-10 percent, and EBITDA growth of 9- 21 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

