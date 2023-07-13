

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Electrolux Group has recalled about 13,600 Frigidaire gas laundry centers due to the risk of fire.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the felt seal on the dryer drum can be folded inward, leading to lint accumulation and creating a fire hazard.



The company said it received 23 reports of fire and one report of a smoke inhalation injury.



Consumers should immediately stop using the dryer of the recalled Laundry Centers and contact Electrolux Group for a free inspection, repair and lint removal service. Electrolux Group is contacting known purchasers directly. Consumers can continue to use the washer which is unaffected by the issue.



The recalled products were sold at Lowe's, Home Depot, and other independent appliance stores nationwide from October 2014 through April 2018 for about $1,400.



