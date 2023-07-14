Japanese oil and gas supplier Inpex has struck a deal to buy 50% of Enel Group's Australian renewables platform, Enel Green Power Australia. The deal gives Inpex joint control of a solar portfolio featuring 254 MW of installed capacity and another 170 MW of renewables under construction.From pv magazine Australia Japan's largest petroleum company, Inpex, says it will buy 50% of Enel Green Power Australia (EGPA) in a transaction valued at about AUD 654 million (€450.4 million), including approximately $230 million of debt. Inpex, which operates the Ichthys LNG plant near Darwin, said the purchase ...

