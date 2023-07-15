

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German medical and safety technology provider Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRWKF.PK) reported that its preliminary net sales for the second quarter of 2023 increased 18.1 percent year-over-year to about 771 million euros, while it was up 21.1 percent at net of currency effects.



But quarterly order intake declined 3.5% to 793 million euros from the prior year.



EBIT was 19 million euros compared to negative 76.6 million euros in the prior year.



The company confirmed its forecast for the current fiscal year. Accordingly, the Company expects a return to growth and profitability with an increase in net sales of 7.0 to 11.0 percent (net of currency effects) and an EBIT margin of 0.0 to 3.0 percent.



Full results for the first six months of the fiscal year will be published on July 27, 2023.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken