MediXall Group, Inc.: Health Karma Group Announces a Strategic Partnership with Wanido for Employee-Centric Companies

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / MediXall Group Inc. (OTC PINK:MDXL) Health Karma Inc, an innovative virtual health and well-being solutions provider and wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Wanido, "wanna-do," an organizational employee engagement health platform which focuses on employee well-being and measures the benefits for the company.

"We do this across three elements: culture, health, and finance, via the industry's first employee-centric HR platform," states Wanido CEO Troy Bagne. "Interactions with the platform are analyzed to provide real-time insight into the factors influencing an employee's ability to thrive professionally. To perform at their highest, employees need to feel connected within their work community and cared for personally. Our A.I. provides a unique experience for each employee based on where they are in life and their struggles. By understanding the "why," employers can better communicate, engage, and retain employees."

"Not only are employees and members of organizations looking for affordable access to health care solutions such as Health Karma Group's virtual primary care and virtual emotional and well-being solutions," said Travis Jackson, CEO of Health Karma. " but the US is experiencing an employee retention crisis. 45% of employees are currently looking for a new job. By 2030, the cost of turnover is expected to reach $430 billion annually. Wanido's platform becomes embedded in the company's DNA unlike other employee engagement platforms. Health Karma's virtual health and well-being solutions, combined with Wanido's 425 engagement insight points per employee annually, helps our client companies increase productivity and profitability and decrease turnover, absenteeism, and presenteeism."

About Wanido

Founded in 2020, Wanido is a mission-driven organization. Wanido empowers employers and employees with information focused on maximizing employer and employee relationships. Companies with strong organizational health experience benefits include higher productivity, greater retention, fewer accidents, and lower absenteeism. Wanido services employers across all 50 states. For more information, please visit www.wanido.com.

About MediXall

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:MDXL) is a health and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering virtual products and services to employers and organizations which will enhance their employee's and members' overall health and well-being, thereby enhancing the profitability of the company and organization.

About Health Karma Group

Health Karma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall, is a health solutions company which reimagines access to affordable virtual healthcare and well-being solutions to improve individuals' physical and mental health. Our unique, customized, proactive solutions are available anytime, anywhere through single-site access, delivering timely, quality care to employees and members. For more information on Health Karma, visit their official website: www.healthkarmagroup.com, and follow @HealthKarmaApp on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

