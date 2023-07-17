

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Raytheon, an RTX (RTX) business, in partnership with Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC), received a follow-on contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to reduce risk for future air breathing hypersonic systems.



Under the agreement, the Raytheon-led team will build and fly additional Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) flight vehicles.



'We applied learnings from each successful HAWC flight test to ensure that it is the most sophisticated system of its kind,' said Colin Whelan, president of Advanced Technology for Raytheon. 'Continuing this important program will expand our knowledge of hypersonic flight and allow us to deliver the critical capability our warfighters need.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken