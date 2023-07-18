

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - ProSiebenSat.1 Group (PBSFF.PK) announced a reduction in the number of jobs in the Group, which will affect around 400 full-time positions. The company said the job cuts will be made in a socially responsible manner through a voluntary redundancy program in order to avoid compulsory redundancies as far as possible.



ProSiebenSat.1 noted that the first effects of the reduced material and personnel costs across the Group will become visible in the fourth quarter of the current year and are expected to amount to a low double-digit million euros amount for 2023. The company has already taken this into account in its full year financial outlook. The full cost effect for 2024 will amount to a mid double-digit million euros amount, the company noted.



