

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leidos (LDOS) said it was recently awarded a prime contract to provide intelligence, technical, financial and management services to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. The contract has a one-year base period of performance and six one-year options. The awarded value of the contract is $375 million. Through the contract, Leidos will provide analytic, intelligence management, and systems analysis support covering a wide range of regional and functional topics.



Leidos said it will work to maximize synergies and efficiencies for ODNI by aligning intelligence, technical, financial and management services with clear lines of contractor responsibility.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken