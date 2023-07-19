LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCQX: FMBL) today reported financial results for the second quarter and six-months ended June 30, 2023.

"For 116 years, our first priority has always been, and continues to be, safeguarding our clients' deposits through challenging economic times. F&M continues to accomplish this priority with capital levels far in excess of minimum regulatory requirements and a quality loan portfolio, which are testaments to our commitment to safety and soundness, as shown by our second quarter results," said Henry Walker, president of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach. "The current turbulence facing the banking sector is not the first and will not be the last. The rapid rise in interest rates over the prior year will challenge earnings for the banking sector and for Farmers & Merchants Bank in the near-term, but it will not challenge the safety of F&M for our depositors."

Income Statement

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, total interest and dividend income rose to $102.3 million from $81.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. Total interest and dividend income for the first half of 2023 increased to $199.6 million from $156.4 million reported for the first half of 2022.

Total interest expense for the 2023 second quarter was $37.3 million, compared with $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2022. Interest expense for the first half of 2023 was $63.7 million, versus $5.7 million reported for the corresponding period last year.

Net interest income for the 2023 second quarter was $65.1 million versus $78.1 million for the second quarter of 2022. Net interest income for the first half of 2023 was $135.9 million, compared with $150.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Net interest margin was 1.93% for the 2023 second quarter, versus 2.76% in the 2022 second quarter. Net interest margin was 2.31% for the first half of 2023, compared with 2.69% for the same period in 2022.

There was no provision for credit losses for the 2023 and 2022 second quarters or for the first half of 2023. For the first half of 2022, the Bank recorded a $1.0 million recapture of provision for credit losses.

Total non-interest income was $4.4 million for the 2023 second quarter, compared with $4.7 million for the same period a year ago. In the first half of 2023, total non-interest income was $8.2 million, compared with $9.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Total non-interest expense for the 2023 second quarter was $50.8 million, compared with $46.9 million for the same period last year. Non-interest expense for the first half of 2023 was $99.1 million, compared with $90.6 million for the first half of 2022.

Net income for the 2023 second quarter was $18.1 million, or $143.69 per diluted share, compared with $29.1 million, or $228.51 per diluted share, for the 2022 second quarter. Net income for the first half of 2023 was $39.8 million, or $314.54 per diluted share, compared with $56.9 million, or $445.33 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Balance Sheet

At June 30, 2023, gross loans amounted to $6.82 billion, approximately equal to that at December 31, 2022, of $6.77 billion. The Bank's allowance for credit losses was $98.9 million, or 1.45% of loans held-for-investment at June 30, 2023, compared with $76.5 million, or 1.13% of loans, held-for-investment at December 31, 2022.

The Bank's deposits were $8.89 billion at the end of the 2023 second quarter, compared with $9.14 billion at December 31, 2022.

Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 34.7% of total deposits at June 30, 2023, versus 36.7% of total deposits at December 31, 2022.

Total assets increased to $12.27 billion at the close of the 2023 second quarter from $12.05 billion at December 31, 2022.

At June 30, 2023, Farmers & Merchants Bank's total risk-based capital ratio was 16.93%; its tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 15.68%, with a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 15.68%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.86%. The minimum ratios for capital adequacy for a well-capitalized bank are 10.00%, 8.00%, 6.50% and 5.00%, respectively.

"As we move through 2023 and start to focus on 2024, we look for opportunities in the marketplace resulting from the disruption caused by the unprecedented interest rate increases, and we are finding it in strong customer growth," said Daniel Walker, chief executive officer and chairman of the board. "F&M intends to emerge as an even more robust bank, as we have in prior periods of economic turbulence since our founding in 1907."

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Founded in Long Beach in 1907 by C.J. Walker, Farmers & Merchants Bank provides white-glove service to clients at 26 branches from San Clemente to Santa Barbara, as well as through its Online and Mobile Banking platforms. The Bank offers commercial and small business banking, business loan programs, home loans, and a robust offering of consumer retail banking products, including checking, savings and youth accounts. Farmers & Merchants Bank is a California state-chartered bank with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (Member FDIC) and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about F&M, please visit the website, www.fmb.com.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG BEACH Income Statements (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 74,632 $ 57,048 $ 147,107 $ 112,767 Investment securities 22,345 22,219 45,158 40,888 Investments in FHLB and FRB stock 414 286 814 558 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 4,957 1,613 6,557 2,209 Total interest and dividend income 102,348 81,166 199,636 156,422 Interest expense: Deposits 19,611 2,042 33,569 4,029 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 7,274 997 13,294 1,675 Borrowings 10,390 - 16,881 - Total interest expense 37,275 3,039 63,744 5,704 Net interest income 65,073 78,127 135,892 150,718 Provision for credit losses - - - (1,000 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 65,073 78,127 135,892 151,718 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 1,810 1,565 3,354 3,100 Card income 370 1,074 600 2,044 Other income 2,206 2,097 4,267 4,665 Total non-interest income 4,386 4,736 8,221 9,809 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 30,915 29,437 62,708 58,547 FDIC and other insurance expense 1,846 1,014 3,604 2,014 Occupancy expense 3,711 3,853 7,538 7,401 Software and equipment expense 3,803 3,771 7,663 7,413 Professional and legal services 2,353 1,962 3,483 3,427 Marketing expense 2,669 2,196 3,551 3,217 Other expense 5,522 4,688 10,567 8,577 Total non-interest expense 50,819 46,921 99,114 90,596 Income before income tax expense 18,640 35,942 44,999 70,931 Income tax expense 491 6,853 5,227 14,007 Net income $ 18,149 $ 29,089 $ 39,772 $ 56,924 Basic earnings per common share $ 147.28 $ 233.52 $ 322.75 $ 455.13 Diluted earnings per common share $ 143.69 $ 228.51 $ 314.54 $ 445.33 Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 123,228 124,566 123,228 125,071 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 126,301 127,297 126,444 127,823

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG BEACH Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks: Noninterest-bearing balances $ 70,537 $ 75,489 Interest-bearing balances 487,076 67,369 Total cash and due from banks 557,613 142,858 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 117,897 123,919 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 4,552,612 4,789,522 Gross loans 6,824,991 6,765,391 Allowance for loan losses (98,861 ) (76,503 ) Unamortized deferred loan fees, net (13,377 ) (14,429 ) Loans, net 6,712,753 6,674,459 Investments in FHLB and FRB stock, at cost 22,702 27,088 Bank premises and equipment, net 122,698 118,228 Deferred tax assets, net 43,453 31,538 Other assets 138,487 147,132 Total assets $ 12,268,215 $ 12,054,744 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,087,354 $ 3,355,298 Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,049,638 2,212,509 Savings and money market savings 2,725,261 2,668,334 Time deposits 1,032,476 906,355 Total deposits 8,894,729 9,142,496 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 930,489 785,912 Borrowings 1,000,000 700,000 Other liabilities 118,129 113,254 Total liabilities 10,943,347 10,741,662 Stockholders' Equity: Common Stock, par value $20; authorized 250,000 shares; 123,228 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 2,465 2,465 Additional paid-in capital 181,104 177,433 Retained earnings 1,148,270 1,140,897 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,971 ) (7,713 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,324,868 1,313,082 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,268,215 $ 12,054,744

