Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.: Sturgis Bancorp Reports Earnings for Second Quarter 2023

STURGIS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:STBI) today announced net income of $1.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and $3.2 million for the first half of 2023.

Key Highlights:

Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $1,705,000, an increase of $252,000. The increase from 2022 is primarily due to $1.5 million increase in net interest income. Net income for the first half of 2023 was $3,249,000, an increase of $590,000.

Credit quality remains strong, with 99.4% of loans performing according to loan agreements. Allowance for credit losses was 1.30% of loans on June 30, 2023, compared to Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses of 1.01% on December 31, 2022. Net charge-offs were ($235,000) in the second quarter of 2023, compared to ($162,000) in 2022.

The Bank maintained strong capital ratios, exceeding "well-capitalized" requirements, with Tier 1 leverage capital at 8.10%.

Sales of $14.1 million residential mortgages generated $343,000 of noninterest income in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $376,000 on $9.4 million of sales in the second quarter of 2022. Sales of $22.2 million residential mortgages generated $593,000 of noninterest income in the first half of 2023, compared to $1.0 million on $31.1 million of sales in the first half of 2022.

Total assets increased 4.6% to $894.5 million.

Net loans increased $24.1 million in the first half of 2023, primarily in residential mortgages.

Total non-brokered deposits increased 5.3% to $695.1 million in the first half of 2023.

Eric L. Eishen, President and CEO, stated, "Core business for the Bank has continued to expand in 2023. Most of our increase is attributed to the Berrien County area and the success of our Western Market team, a team consisting of well-seasoned bankers and strong community boards. This has allowed the Bank to attract customers served by our staff for many years. We recently opened branches in Portage, Niles, and Marshall Michigan, relocated one of our South Haven branches to better facilities, and added a loan production office in Battle Creek Michigan. While higher rates and low housing inventory have reduced mortgage banking revenue, the net interest income component of earnings continues to expand. Other components of fee revenue also continue to increase. The Bank has grown other sources of fee revenue over the past decade to help mitigate the volatility of the mortgage banking revenue. This fee revenue includes investment advisory services, title insurance services and a complete line of commercial, home and auto Insurance. These allow the Bank to leverage existing customer relationships and more effectively serve our customer base. Credit quality has continued strong, despite national and regional stress from higher interest rates and inflation. The overall franchise value of the Bank is expanding."

Three months ended June 30, 2023 vs. three months ended June 30, 2022 - Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $1,705,000, or $0.80 per share, compared to net income of $1,453,000, or $0.68 per share, for the same period in 2022. The tax equivalent net interest margin increased to 3.59% in the second quarter of 2023 from 3.15% in the second quarter of 2022.

Net interest income increased to $7.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 from $5.7 million in the second quarter of 2022. The growth was primarily in loan interest income, which increased $3.4 million to $9.3 million. Total interest income increased $3.4 million to $9.9 million, while interest expense increased only $1.9 million to $2.7 million.

The Company provided ($12,000) to the allowance for credit losses in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $0 in the second quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs were ($235,000) in the second quarter of 2023, compared to ($162,000) in the second quarter of 2022.

Noninterest income was $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $1.8 million in the same period 2022. Mortgage banking activities decreased $33,000 to $343,000. Commission income, the largest component of noninterest income, increased $49,000 to $541,000.

Noninterest expense was $6.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $5.7 million in the second quarter of 2022. Compensation and benefits, the largest component of noninterest expenses, increased $445,000, or 12.7%. The higher compensation expense includes additional staffing for the Bank's expansion since the second quarter of 2022 in Berrien, Calhoun, and Kalamazoo Counties. The Bank realized $133,000 loss on sale of securities in the second quarter of 2023.

Six months ended June 30, 2023 vs. six months ended June 30, 2022 - Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $3,249,000, or $1.52 per share, compared to net income of $2,659,000, or $1.25 per share, for the same period in 2022. The tax equivalent net interest margin increased to 3.59% in the first half of 2023 from 3.02% in the first half of 2022.

Net interest income increased to $14.4 million in the first half of 2023 from $10.8 million in the first half of 2022. The growth was primarily in loan interest income, which increased $6.7 million to $18.0 million. Total interest income increased $6.8 million to $19.4 million, while interest expense increased only $3.3 million to $5.0 million.

The Company provided $227,000 to the allowance for credit losses in the first half of 2023, compared to $0 in the first half of 2022. Net charge-offs were ($221,000) in the first half of 2023, compared to ($246,000) in the first half of 2022.

Noninterest income was $3.5 million in the first half of 2023, compared to $3.8 million in the same period of 2022. Most of the decrease was due to mortgage banking activities, which decreased $421,000 to $593,000. Mortgage banking activities included residential loan sales of $22.2 million in the first half of 2023, compared to $31.1 million in the first half of 2022. The Bank realized $114,000 gain on sale of fixed assets in the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Noninterest expense was $14.0 million in the first half of 2023, compared to $11.4 million in the first half of 2022. Compensation and benefits, the largest component of noninterest expenses, increased $1.1 million, or 15.4%. The higher compensation expense includes additional staffing for the Bank's expansion since the first half of 2022 in Berrien, Calhoun, and Kalamazoo Counties.

Balance Sheet - Total assets increased to $894.5 million on June 30, 2023, from $864.8 million on December 31, 2022, primarily the result of the growth in loans. In the six months ended June 30, 2023, loans increased $24.0 million, to $723.4 million. Most of the growth was in residential mortgages.

Interest-bearing deposits increased to $636.7 million on June 30, 2023 from $556.5 million on December 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposit accounts decreased $3.4 million to $159.6 million. The increase in deposit accounts is substantially due increased market penetration in southwest Michigan. Brokered deposits, a component of interest-bearing deposits, increased $41.6 million in the first half of 2023, while borrowed funds decreased $51.0 million.

Total equity was $54.5 million on June 30, 2023 and $52.5 million on December 31, 2022. The day-one CECL ACL reduction adjustment to equity was $1,552,000 ($1,964,000 pre-tax) and partially offset retained earnings growth from net income. Quarterly dividends paid in the first and second quarters of 2023 continued at $0.17 per share. Book value per share was $25.40 ($21.32 tangible) as of June 30, 2023.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Jun. 30, Dec. 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 12,617 $ 14,008 Other short-term investments 11,518 977 Total cash and cash equivalents 24,135 14,985 Securities - available for sale 53,477 63,159 Securities - held to maturity 21,375 22,070 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 8,381 8,381 Loans held for sale 6,446 664 Net loans 723,407 699,443 Premises and equipment, net 17,597 17,431 Goodwill 5,834 5,834 Mortgage servicing rights 2,908 2,967 Real estate owned 285 380 Bank-owned life insurance 16,185 15,988 Accrued interest receivable 2,763 2,691 Other assets 11,737 10,812 Total assets $ 894,530 $ 864,805 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 159,615 $ 162,978 Interest-bearing 535,444 556,538 Total deposits 101,214 719,516 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 20,000 71,000 Subordinated debentures - $15,000 face amount (less unamortized debt issuance costs of $205 at Jun. 30, 2023 and $245 at Dec. 31, 2022) 14,795 14,755 Accrued interest payable 1,510 760 Other liabilities 7,460 6,226 Total liabilities 840,038 812,257 Stockholders' equity Common stock - $1 par value: authorized - 9,000,000 shares issued and outstanding 2,145,691 shares at Jun. 30, 2023 and 2,141,141 at Dec. 31, 2022 2,146 2,141 Additional paid-in capital 8,477 8,387 Retained earnings (6,090 ) 48,990 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 49,959 (6,970 ) Total stockholders' equity 54,492 52,548 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 894,530 $ 864,805

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Interest income Loans $ 9,292 $ 5,925 Investment securities: Taxable 415 400 Tax-exempt 98 125 Dividends 110 70 Total interest income 9,915 6,520 Interest expense Deposits 2,295 491 Borrowed funds 411 349 Total interest expense 2,706 840 Net interest income 7,209 5,680 Provision (benefit) for loan losses (12 ) - Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits and other fees 336 315 Interchange income 342 330 Investment brokerage commission income 541 492 Mortgage banking activities 343 376 Trust fee income 110 110 Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance 99 96 Proportionate net income from unconsolidated subsidiaries 26 44 Other income 15 18 Total noninterest income 1,812 1,781 Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 3,945 3,500 Occupancy and equipment 919 709 Interchange expenses 152 144 Data processing 270 253 Professional services 95 92 Advertising 183 168 FDIC premiums 211 86 Realized loss on AFS securities 133 - Other expenses 1,041 750 Total noninterest expenses 6,949 5,702 Income before income tax expense 2,084 1,759 Income tax expense 379 306 Net income $ 1,705 $ 1,453 Earnings per share $ 0.80 $ 0.68 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Interest income Loans $ 18,010 $ 11,373 Investment securities: Taxable 914 767 Tax-exempt 222 251 Dividends 217 123 Total interest income 19,363 12,514 Interest expense Deposits 4,166 881 Borrowed funds 839 873 Total interest expense 5,005 1,754 Net interest income 14,358 10,760 Provision (benefit) for loan losses 227 - Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses 14,131 10,760 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits and other fees 655 622 Interchange income 654 611 Investment brokerage commission income 961 1,036 Mortgage banking activities 593 1,014 Trust fee income 247 206 Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance 197 190 Proportionate net income from unconsolidated subsidiaries 57 102 Other income 158 35 Total noninterest income 3,522 3,816 Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 7,980 6,915 Occupancy and equipment 1,770 1,404 Interchange expenses 301 272 Data processing 528 492 Professional services 227 181 Advertising 355 258 FDIC premiums 338 158 Realized loss on AFS securities 133 - Other expenses 2,063 1,694 Total noninterest expenses 13,695 11,374 Income before income tax expense 3,958 3,202 Income tax expense 709 543 Net income $ 3,249 $ 2,659 Earnings per share $ 1.52 $ 1.25 Dividends per share $ 0.34 $ 0.34

OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Sturgis Bank & Trust Company: Average noninterest-bearing deposits $ 159,522 $ 158,335 Average interest-bearing deposits 617,939 518,454 Average total assets 873,278 788,165 Sturgis Bancorp: Average equity 53,394 50,822 Average total assets 873,553 788,412 Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp: Return on average assets 0.94 % 0.73 % Return on average equity 15.49 % 11.47 % Net interest margin 3.57 % 3.13 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 3.59 % 3.15 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Sturgis Bank & Trust Company: Average noninterest-bearing deposits $ 159,687 $ 157,931 Average interest-bearing deposits 617,939 462,374 Average total assets 872,990 781,777 Sturgis Bancorp: Average equity 53,009 51,406 Average total assets 873,213 781,999 Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp: Return on average assets 0.74 % 0.69 % Return on average equity 12.36 % 10.43 % Net interest margin 3.57 % 3.00 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 3.60 % 3.02 %

