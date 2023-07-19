Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.07.2023
Sondermeldung 19.7.2023:
19.07.2023
Trane Technologies: Healthy Spaces Podcast Season 3, Episode 3: Tomatoes in the Desert

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / Trane Technologies

Did you know that high-tech greenhouses are making it possible to grow tomatoes in the desert? And that innovative solutions adopted by food transporters are helping to reduce food loss and pollution in cities? Climate technology helps play a role in making food systems more sustainable and resilient.

In this episode of Healthy Spaces, host Dominique Silva talks with business leaders who are reimagining the way we grow and move food in ways that enhance access to healthy food while reducing environmental impact.

"Technology plays a vital role in building resilient food systems," explains Raluca Radu, portfolio manager, Thermo King EMEA, Trane Technologies. "While technology today is widely spread in more advanced countries, we need to reach a point where technology is everywhere in order to reduce that massive 30 - 40% of food that is wasted."

Listen to the full episode to learn how technology-enabled agricultural producer Pure Harvest Smart Farms is growing tomatoes, berries and melons in the UAE. And hear from Trane Technologies' Thermo King leaders about how they are decarbonizing the cold chain to deliver produce with less environmental impact.

Guests:

  • Majed Halawi, VP Engineering & Construction, Pure Harvest Smart Farms
  • Adnan Javed, General Manager, Trane Commercial HVAC EMEA, Trane Technologies
  • Mtu Pugh, VP Strategic Marketing, Thermo King Americas, Trane Technologies
  • Raluca Radu, Portfolio Leader, Thermo King EMEA, Trane Technologies
  • Host: Dominique Silva, Innovation Initiatives Leader, Trane Technologies

Subscribe: Find all episodes on your favorite podcast platforms:
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts

Learn more about the Healthy Spaces with Trane Technologies podcast.

Trane Technologies, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Trane Technologies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Trane Technologies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/trane-technologies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Trane Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/769188/Healthy-Spaces-Podcast-Season-3-Episode-3-Tomatoes-in-the-Desert

