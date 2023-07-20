Anzeige
WKN: A3D1EU | ISIN: BE6333353298 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BONYF NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BONYF NV 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
20.07.2023 | 18:31
188 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

bonyf NV: bonyf's 2022 financial statements made available

DJ bonyf NV: bonyf's 2022 financial statements made available 

bonyf NV 
bonyf NV: bonyf's 2022 financial statements made available 
20-Jul-2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE 
Paris, 20 July 2023, 6:00 p.m. 
 
 bonyf's 2022 financial statements made available 
 
Ghent (Belgium), 20 July 2023, 6:00 p.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), the next-generation oral comfort expert, presents 
its 2022 consolidated financial statements, approved by its Board of Directors and audited by its Statutory Auditors 
Statements are available on request. 
bonyf's strengths 
 . Products with patented formulations 
 . Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations 
 . Proven clinical efficacy 
 . Commercial presence in 37 countries 
 . Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability 
 . A fast-growing oral and dental care market 
 
 About bonyf 
Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care 
products. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real difference to 
people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in the renown 
dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries worldwide. 
Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong future 
development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market. 
Learn more at https://bonyf.com 
 
 
 
 bonyf 
Jean-Pierre Bogaert 
investor@bonyf.com 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
bonyf 
Jean-Pierre Bogaert 
investor@bonyf.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Bonyf 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     bonyf NV 
         Doornzelestraat 114 D 
         9000 Gent 
         Belgium 
Phone:      +41 79 412 42 79 
E-mail:     president@bonyf.com 
Internet:    www.bonyf.com 
ISIN:      BE6333353298 
Euronext Ticker: MLBON 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   1685019 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1685019 20-Jul-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1685019&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2023 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
