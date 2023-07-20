DJ bonyf NV: bonyf's 2022 financial statements made available

bonyf NV bonyf NV: bonyf's 2022 financial statements made available 20-Jul-2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRESS RELEASE Paris, 20 July 2023, 6:00 p.m. bonyf's 2022 financial statements made available Ghent (Belgium), 20 July 2023, 6:00 p.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), the next-generation oral comfort expert, presents its 2022 consolidated financial statements, approved by its Board of Directors and audited by its Statutory Auditors Statements are available on request. bonyf's strengths . Products with patented formulations . Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations . Proven clinical efficacy . Commercial presence in 37 countries . Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability . A fast-growing oral and dental care market About bonyf Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care products. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market. Learn more at https://bonyf.com bonyf Jean-Pierre Bogaert investor@bonyf.com bonyf Jean-Pierre Bogaert investor@bonyf.com

Company: bonyf NV Doornzelestraat 114 D 9000 Gent Belgium Phone: +41 79 412 42 79 E-mail: president@bonyf.com Internet: www.bonyf.com ISIN: BE6333353298 Euronext Ticker: MLBON

