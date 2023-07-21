

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Lonza Group (LZAGF.PK) reported that its first half profit to equity holders of the parent declined to 410 million Swiss francs from 492 million francs, prior year. Earnings per share was 5.54 francs, down 16.9%. CORE EBITDA was 922 million francs, down 6.6%. CORE EPS was 6.12 francs, down 15.9%. CORE EBITDA margin was 30%, for the first half period.



For the six months ended 30 June, sales were 3.08 billion Swiss francs compared to 2.98 billion francs, previous year. The sales growth in CER was 5.6%, corresponding to around 10% CER underlying sales growth.



For 2023, the Group now updated outlook from high single-digit to mid-to-high single-digit CER sales growth, and from 30-31% to 28-29% CORE EBITDA margin, reflecting slower growth than expected in early-stage services and continued weak demand in the nutraceutical capsules market driving underutilization. Lonza Group confirmed mid-term sales guidance with a CORE EBITDA margin range updated from 33-35% to 31-33%.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken