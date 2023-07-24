

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L), a French rolling stock maker, and RAILPOOL, a German rolling stock leasing firm have signed a contract worth up to 260 million euros, for 50 Traxx Universal multi-purpose locomotives, Alstom announced on Monday.



Kevin Cogo, Vice-President, Rolling Stock, Locomotives & Components, Alstom DACH, said: 'We are delighted that RAILPOOL has chosen Alstom to expand their operations in several parts of Europe. This contract marks the continuation of a long-standing and successful partnership...'



The Traxx Universal multi-purpose locomotives can be operated for freight and passenger corridor services.



The locomotives will cover operations in eight countries, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Italy, Belgium, Luxemburg and Poland.



All locomotives will be equipped with the signaling system Atlas, Alstom's onboard solution for the European Train Control System.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken